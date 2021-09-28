September 28, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 29

September 28, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) O Cigano, 4-1
(3rd) Gray Nay, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Carter’s Run, 3-1
(5th) Shakey, 4-1
Delaware Park (4th) Buy the Best, 3-1
(5th) Axxerator, 8-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Gutsy Wind, 3-1
(3rd) Trivia, 4-1
Indiana Grand (3rd) Polyester Bride, 3-1
(5th) Mamala Kamala, 9-2
Mountaineer (1st) Ruthyla, 8-1
(2nd) Coach Machen, 4-1
Parx (1st) Party in the Sand, 3-1
(4th) Seat of Honor, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Mill Lake Lady, 7-2
(3rd) Midnight Punk, 4-1
Remington Park (2nd) Gee She’s Pretty, 4-1
(6th) Hedaresthedevil, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Totellyouthetruth, 7-2
(5th) Ready My Way, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions