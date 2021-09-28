Spot Plays Sept. 29

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) O Cigano, 4-1
|(3rd) Gray Nay, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Carter’s Run, 3-1
|(5th) Shakey, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Buy the Best, 3-1
|(5th) Axxerator, 8-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Gutsy Wind, 3-1
|(3rd) Trivia, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Polyester Bride, 3-1
|(5th) Mamala Kamala, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Ruthyla, 8-1
|(2nd) Coach Machen, 4-1
|Parx
|(1st) Party in the Sand, 3-1
|(4th) Seat of Honor, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Mill Lake Lady, 7-2
|(3rd) Midnight Punk, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Gee She’s Pretty, 4-1
|(6th) Hedaresthedevil, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Totellyouthetruth, 7-2
|(5th) Ready My Way, 4-1
