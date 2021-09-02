September 2, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 3

September 2, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Lucky Lizzie, 7-2
(4th) Yeahiknow, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Silver Castle, 3-1
(4th) Deceitful Anthony, 8-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Purely Political, 3-1
(6th) Turn the Switch, 3-1
Del Mar (1st) Kazan, 8-1
(2nd) Half Past Twelve, 6-1
Ellis Park (1st) Ms Temptation, 7-2
(2nd) Sauced, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Tigerbeach, 3-1
(4th) Bind Me Up, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Mike Operator, 4-1
(3rd) Stone Groove, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Pure Ambition, 3-1
(2nd) Unmarked Money, 3-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Algebraic, 3-1
(3rd) Bee Major, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Six Cider, 3-1
(4th) Lula’s Roadrunner, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (8th) Sailor Chow, 3-1
(9th) Voodayo, 7-2
Saratoga (1st) Mo Rewards, 3-1
(6th) Howdyoumakeurmoney, 7-2
Timonium (1st) Spicy Maragarita, 7-2
(5th) Minnetonka, 4-1
Woodbine (2nd) Artful Ballerina, 7-2
(3rd) Verrazano Bridge, 3-1

