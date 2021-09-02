Spot Plays Sept. 3

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Lucky Lizzie, 7-2
|(4th) Yeahiknow, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Silver Castle, 3-1
|(4th) Deceitful Anthony, 8-1
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Purely Political, 3-1
|(6th) Turn the Switch, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Kazan, 8-1
|(2nd) Half Past Twelve, 6-1
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Ms Temptation, 7-2
|(2nd) Sauced, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Tigerbeach, 3-1
|(4th) Bind Me Up, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Mike Operator, 4-1
|(3rd) Stone Groove, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Pure Ambition, 3-1
|(2nd) Unmarked Money, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Algebraic, 3-1
|(3rd) Bee Major, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Six Cider, 3-1
|(4th) Lula’s Roadrunner, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(8th) Sailor Chow, 3-1
|(9th) Voodayo, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(1st) Mo Rewards, 3-1
|(6th) Howdyoumakeurmoney, 7-2
|Timonium
|(1st) Spicy Maragarita, 7-2
|(5th) Minnetonka, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Artful Ballerina, 7-2
|(3rd) Verrazano Bridge, 3-1
