September 29, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 30

September 29, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (1st) Bastet, 3-1
    (2nd) Escapewithfriends,7-2
Belterra Park   (2nd) Good Clean Fun, 3-1
    (4th) Hard Sting, 7-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Spunky Ali Cat, 4-1
    (6th) Quid Pro Quo, 7-2
Churchill Downs   (2nd) Incitatus, 7-2
    (5th) Mr Creed, 7-2
Delaware Park   (1st) Rich’s Way, 3-1
    (4th) Bastien Le Brown, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Bionic Bottle, 3-1
    (5th) Alarm Clock, 7-2
Indiana Grand   (2nd) Complete, 5-1
    (5th) Spanish Peaks, 7-2
Laurel Park   (1st) Broadway Melody, 3-1
    (2nd) Long Point Beach, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Patsy’s Big Girl, 3-1
    (5th) Tudox Imagineer, 7-2
Remington Park   (2nd) Stalemate, 5-1
    (6th) Adele’s Bling, 6-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Lewys Vaporizer, 3-1
    (4th) You Are Awesome, 4-1
Woodbine   (1st) Rapunzel’s Dream, 3-1
    (2nd) Polar Appeal, 3-1

