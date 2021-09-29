Spot Plays Sept. 30

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Bastet, 3-1
|(2nd) Escapewithfriends,7-2
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Good Clean Fun, 3-1
|(4th) Hard Sting, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Spunky Ali Cat, 4-1
|(6th) Quid Pro Quo, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Incitatus, 7-2
|(5th) Mr Creed, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Rich’s Way, 3-1
|(4th) Bastien Le Brown, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Bionic Bottle, 3-1
|(5th) Alarm Clock, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Complete, 5-1
|(5th) Spanish Peaks, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Broadway Melody, 3-1
|(2nd) Long Point Beach, 9-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Patsy’s Big Girl, 3-1
|(5th) Tudox Imagineer, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Stalemate, 5-1
|(6th) Adele’s Bling, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Lewys Vaporizer, 3-1
|(4th) You Are Awesome, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Rapunzel’s Dream, 3-1
|(2nd) Polar Appeal, 3-1
