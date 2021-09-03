September 4, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 4

September 3, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
TRACK

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (2nd) Ol Grey Ghost, 3-1
    (3rd) Seven Seventeen, 7-2
Charles Town   (3rd) Talking Teddy, 3-1
    (5th) Iamthebesttoo, 4-1
Del Mar   (5th) Fi Fi Pharoah, 5-1
    (10th) No Limitation, 10-1
Delaware Park   (1st) Cross the Mersey, 5-1
    (5th) American Talent, 6-1
Ellis Park   (4th) Much Better, 7-2
    (7th) Atoka, 7-2
Emerald Downs   (2nd) Chinook Quick, 7-2
    (3rd) Alpine Hypnosis, 4-1
Evangeline Downs   (3rd) Magawildtime, 8-1
    (8th) Cobra Casablanca, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) I’m a Cool Dude, 7-2
    (6th) Senorita Estrella, 10-1
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Restofthestory, 8-1
    (6th) Bestfromtheeast, 3-1
Louisiana Downs   (4th) Our Blue Jay, 8-1
    (7th) Max Bet, 6-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Le Coste, 3-1
    (12th) South Bend, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Prince Otto, 3-1
    (8th) Redneckerthanyou, 5-1
Remington Park   (1st) Icy Cape, 10-1
    (4th) Hatchet Gurl, 5-1
Saratoga   (7th) Ten Gauge, 5-1
    (9th) Cara’s Dreamer, 3-1
Timonium   (3rd) Confusion Baby Boy, 5-1
    (8th) Hicktown, 4-1
Woodbine   (4th) Lady At Blame, 5-1
    (10th) Cool Society, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions