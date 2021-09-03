Spot Plays Sept. 4

|Arlington
|
|(2nd) Ol Grey Ghost, 3-1
|
|
|(3rd) Seven Seventeen, 7-2
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Talking Teddy, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Iamthebesttoo, 4-1
|Del Mar
|
|(5th) Fi Fi Pharoah, 5-1
|
|
|(10th) No Limitation, 10-1
|
Delaware Park
|
|(1st) Cross the Mersey, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) American Talent, 6-1
|Ellis Park
|
|(4th) Much Better, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Atoka, 7-2
|Emerald Downs
|
|(2nd) Chinook Quick, 7-2
|
|
|(3rd) Alpine Hypnosis, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(3rd) Magawildtime, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Cobra Casablanca, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) I’m a Cool Dude, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Senorita Estrella,
10-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(5th) Restofthestory, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Bestfromtheeast, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(4th) Our Blue Jay, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Max Bet, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(1st) Le Coste, 3-1
|
|
|(12th) South Bend, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(7th) Prince Otto, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Redneckerthanyou, 5-1
|Remington Park
|
|(1st) Icy Cape, 10-1
|
|
|(4th) Hatchet Gurl, 5-1
|Saratoga
|
|(7th) Ten Gauge, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Cara’s Dreamer, 3-1
|Timonium
|
|(3rd) Confusion Baby Boy,
5-1
|
|
|(8th) Hicktown, 4-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Lady At Blame, 5-1
|
|
|(10th) Cool Society, 3-1
