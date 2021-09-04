September 4, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 5

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Gold Incense, 3-1
(3rd) Myuddermamaspaint, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Unchaining Melody, 9-2
(5th) John Zoffani, 7-2
Del Mar (1st) Head for Business, 7-2
(4th) Liv and Let Liv, 3-1
Emerald Downs (3rd) Awesome Daze, 7-2
(5th) Princess Caroline, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Herd Immunity, 3-1
(5th) Slew of Fashion, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Backchat, 4-1
(3rd) Katz a Dream, 8-1
Kentucky Downs (1st) Freddy Flintshire, 3-1
(4th) Pammy’s Ready, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (1st) Thirtysix G’s, 5-1
(5th) Princess Ann, 7-2
Monmouth Park (4th) Orbert, 9-2
(5th) Put a Bow On It, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Mediamaker, 8-1
(4th) Blowing Strong, 7-2
Saratoga (2nd) Little Dutch Girl, 9-2
(4th) Spin a Yarn, 7-2
Timonium (3rd) Moquist, 3-1
(5th) Kadesh, 4-1
Woodbine (2nd) Meyer, 3-1
(4th) Lapochka, 3-1

