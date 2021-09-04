Spot Plays Sept. 5

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(2nd) Gold Incense, 3-1
|(3rd) Myuddermamaspaint, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Unchaining Melody, 9-2
|(5th) John Zoffani, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Head for Business, 7-2
|(4th) Liv and Let Liv, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|(3rd) Awesome Daze, 7-2
|(5th) Princess Caroline, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Herd Immunity, 3-1
|(5th) Slew of Fashion, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Backchat, 4-1
|(3rd) Katz a Dream, 8-1
|Kentucky Downs
|(1st) Freddy Flintshire, 3-1
|(4th) Pammy’s Ready, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Thirtysix G’s, 5-1
|(5th) Princess Ann, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Orbert, 9-2
|(5th) Put a Bow On It, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Mediamaker, 8-1
|(4th) Blowing Strong, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Little Dutch Girl, 9-2
|(4th) Spin a Yarn, 7-2
|Timonium
|(3rd) Moquist, 3-1
|(5th) Kadesh, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Meyer, 3-1
|(4th) Lapochka, 3-1
