September 5, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 6

September 5, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Labor Day Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park   (2nd) Izzy in a Tizzy, 4-1
    (3rd) Future Perfect, 4-1
Del Mar   (4th) Beyond Brilliant, 8-1
    (6th) Nu Pi Lambda, 5-1
Delaware Park   (2nd) Last Investment, 6-1
    (7th) Weather Wiz, 6-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Thanxforlastnite, 6-1
    (7th) Sea Captain, 7-2
Fort Erie   (4th) Optimystical, 15-1
    (8th) Baddest Blues, 12-1
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Illapawnie, 10-1
    (8th) Cupid’s Claws, 3-1
Kentucky Downs   (1st) Silky Warrior, 6-1
    (10th) Bizzee Channel, 8-1
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Dream Peaceful, 9-2
    (4th) Callinginthenight, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (3rd) The Mormon Mauler, 4-1
    (5th) Violent Gigi, 9-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Rushing Time, 6-1
    (7th) Tapitor, 7-2
Parx Racing   (5th) Vine Jet, 8-1
    (8th) Gypsy Janie, 6-1
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Italian Justice, 3-1
    (9th) Say It Nicely, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs   (7th) Unflappable Max, 7-2
    (8th) Atlantic Sun, 7-2
Saratoga   (4th) Frills, 3-1
    (12th) Stella Mars, 9-2
Thistledown   (4th) Clearly Visible, 4-1
    (7th) David’s Gem, 4-1
Timonium   (2nd) Unrequited Love, 6-1
    (4th) Nova Boy, 6-1
Woodbine   (7th) Treasure Quest, 4-1
    (9th) Afleet Eddie, 4-1

