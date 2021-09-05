Spot Plays Sept. 6

For Labor Day Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Izzy in a Tizzy, 4-1
|(3rd) Future Perfect, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(4th) Beyond Brilliant, 8-1
|(6th) Nu Pi Lambda, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Last Investment, 6-1
|(7th) Weather Wiz, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Thanxforlastnite, 6-1
|(7th) Sea Captain, 7-2
|Fort Erie
|(4th) Optimystical, 15-1
|(8th) Baddest Blues, 12-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Illapawnie, 10-1
|(8th) Cupid’s Claws, 3-1
|Kentucky Downs
|(1st) Silky Warrior, 6-1
|(10th) Bizzee Channel, 8-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Dream Peaceful, 9-2
|(4th) Callinginthenight, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) The Mormon Mauler, 4-1
|(5th) Violent Gigi, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Rushing Time, 6-1
|(7th) Tapitor, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Vine Jet, 8-1
|(8th) Gypsy Janie, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(7th) Italian Justice, 3-1
|(9th) Say It Nicely, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(7th) Unflappable Max, 7-2
|(8th) Atlantic Sun, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(4th) Frills, 3-1
|(12th) Stella Mars, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(4th) Clearly Visible, 4-1
|(7th) David’s Gem, 4-1
|Timonium
|(2nd) Unrequited Love, 6-1
|(4th) Nova Boy, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(7th) Treasure Quest, 4-1
|(9th) Afleet Eddie, 4-1
Leave a Reply