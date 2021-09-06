September 6, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 7

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (4th) Queen Air, 9-2
    (5th) Easily Influenced, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (1st) Solar Zen, 5-1
    (3rd) Stormy New York, 7-2
Fort Erie   (5th) Classy Vision, 3-1
    (7th) Frat Party, 3-1
Indiana Grand   (1st) Forensic File, 3-1
    (3rd) Buckets of Rain, 7-2
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Zydeco Music, 8-1
    (6th) Saber Queen, 10-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Five Card Draw, 4-1
    (5th) Leas Talkin Alot, 6-1
Parx Racing   (5th) Here Wego, 10-1
    (7th) Pettigo Girl, 9-2
Penn National   (1st) Traders Luck, 4-1
    (4th) Fairy Dreams, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Signs of Greatness, 3-1
    (5th) Magicstick, 5-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Miss Irish Boss, 6-1
    (4th) Uncle Kevin, 5-1

