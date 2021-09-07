September 7, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 8

September 7, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Powerful Moon, 3-1
(5th) Cape McKinzie, 3-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Saint Serena, 6-1
(4th) Dreaming Biz, 5-1
Charles Town (1st) Moody Woman, 3-1
(2nd) Thorn of Rose Hill, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Load Up Moe. 3-1
(5th) Belmullet, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Jolie Girls, 3-1
(5th) Coach Kenny, 9-2
Finger Lakes (2nd) Big Red Girl, 8-1
(7th) Midnight Mindset, 8-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Down and Dirty, 7-2
(2nd) C J’s Empire, 4-1
Kentucky Downs (2nd) Mark of the Z, 9-2
(3rd) American Diamond, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Sassy Justice, 4-1
(3rd) Captain Yenner, 3-1
Parx (1st) Tilsa, 3-1
(3rd) Holiday Raid, 4-1
Penn National (2nd) Samui Sunset, 7-2
(3rd) Song Saver, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Watch Me Tango, 3-1
(4th) Bali Beach, 3-1
Remington Park (2nd) Honeyfromthesouth, 8-1
(4th) Island Sun, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Beeblegee, 4-1
(2nd) Good Idea, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions