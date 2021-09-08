September 8, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 9

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Jeff the Lion, 3-1
(6th) Lost in Manhattan, 3-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Tuf Intensity, 3-1
(4th) Bold Prophet, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Kinetic Swagger, 3-1
(4th) Note Pad, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) C R’s Mandate, 4-1
(3rd) Miss Morgantown, 5-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Our Tiny Dancer, 8-1
(4th) Awesome Pal, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) Blue Ridge  Red, 7-2
(4th) Non Binding, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Kumandra, 3-1
(5th) Acting Lucky, 3-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Sacred Sky, 3-1
(3rd) Torn Jeans, 6-1
Kentucky Downs (2nd) Treaty of Paris, 3-1
(4th) City Magic, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Championship Alley, 6-1
(5th) Mosler’s Image, 6-1
Penn National (3rd) Gone Inzane, 4-1
(5th) No Venti No Wavy, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Brevet Officer, 4-1
(5th) Nurse Judy, 4-1
Remington Park (2nd) Hug the Munny, 3-1
(4th) Rockandahardplace, 5-1
Thistledown (2nd) Faithful Solution, 9-2
(3rd) Flint Corn, 7-2

