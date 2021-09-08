Spot Plays Sept. 9

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(2nd) Jeff the Lion, 3-1
|(6th) Lost in Manhattan, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Tuf Intensity, 3-1
|(4th) Bold Prophet, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Kinetic Swagger, 3-1
|(4th) Note Pad, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) C R’s Mandate, 4-1
|(3rd) Miss Morgantown, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Our Tiny Dancer, 8-1
|(4th) Awesome Pal, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Blue Ridge Red, 7-2
|(4th) Non Binding, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Kumandra, 3-1
|(5th) Acting Lucky, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Sacred Sky, 3-1
|(3rd) Torn Jeans, 6-1
|Kentucky Downs
|(2nd) Treaty of Paris, 3-1
|(4th) City Magic, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Championship Alley, 6-1
|(5th) Mosler’s Image, 6-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Gone Inzane, 4-1
|(5th) No Venti No Wavy, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Brevet Officer, 4-1
|(5th) Nurse Judy, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Hug the Munny, 3-1
|(4th) Rockandahardplace, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Faithful Solution, 9-2
|(3rd) Flint Corn, 7-2
Leave a Reply