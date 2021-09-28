Top Brisnet Class Ratings Sept. 20-26

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Hot Rod Charlie
|PRX
|1 1/8m (ft)
|9/25
|123.7
|Bella Sofia
|BEL
|6 1/2f (ft)
|9/26
|123.6
|Outfoxed
|GP
|1 1/16m (ft)
|9/25
|122.8
|Classy Edition
|BEL
|7f (my)
|9/24
|122.3
|Shipsational
|BEL
|7f (ft)
|9/26
|122.2
|Jackie’s Warrior
|PRX
|6f (ft)
|9/25
|121.9
|Mind Control
|PRX
|1m (ft)
|9/25
|121.9
|Octane
|GP
|1 1/16m (ft)
|9/25
|121.8
|King Fury
|CD
|1 3/16m (ft)
|9/25
|121.6
|Magic Michael
|PRX
|1 1/2m (ft)
|9/25
|121.4
|Life Is Good
|BEL
|1m (ft)
|9/25
|121.3
|Clairiere
|PRX
|1 1/16m (ft)
|9/25
|121.2
|Cinnabunny
|RP
|6f (ft)
|9/26
|120.4
|Sir Alfred James
|CD
|6f (ft)
|9/24
|120.4
|Greeley and Ben
|RP
|6f (ft)
|9/26
|120.1
