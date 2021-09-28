September 28, 2021

Top Brisnet Class Ratings Sept. 20-26

September 28, 2021

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Hot Rod Charlie PRX 1 1/8m (ft) 9/25 123.7
Bella Sofia BEL 6 1/2f (ft) 9/26 123.6
Outfoxed GP 1 1/16m (ft) 9/25 122.8
Classy Edition BEL 7f (my) 9/24 122.3
Shipsational BEL 7f (ft) 9/26 122.2
Jackie’s Warrior PRX 6f (ft) 9/25 121.9
Mind Control PRX 1m (ft) 9/25 121.9
Octane GP 1 1/16m (ft) 9/25 121.8
King Fury CD 1 3/16m (ft) 9/25 121.6
Magic Michael PRX 1 1/2m (ft) 9/25 121.4
Life Is Good BEL 1m (ft) 9/25 121.3
Clairiere PRX 1 1/16m (ft) 9/25 121.2
Cinnabunny RP 6f (ft) 9/26 120.4
Sir Alfred James CD 6f (ft) 9/24 120.4
Greeley and Ben RP 6f (ft) 9/26 120.1

*


