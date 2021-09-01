War Like Goddess tops seven in Flower Bowl; Public Sector leads Saranac

$600,000 Flower Bowl S. (G1) – Race 11 (6:11 p.m. ET)

A convincing winner of the Aug. 7 Glens Falls (G2), War Like Goddess will seek her fourth consecutive graded stakes victory when she lines up in Saturday’s $600,000 Flower Bowl (G1) at Saratoga. The four-year-old heads seven fillies and mares in the 1 3/8-mile inner turf affair.

A berth to the Nov. 6 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) at Del Mar will be awarded in the “Win & You’re In” race.

War Like Goddess has won 5-of-6 starts for Bill Mott. The daughter of English Channel earned her first stakes triumphs earlier this season, reeling off consecutive wins in the Orchid (G3) at Gulfstream and Bewitch (G3) at Keeneland, and she returned from a 3 1/2-month freshening with a sharp 3 1/4-length score as the odds-on favorite in the Glens Falls. Regular rider Julien Leparoux has the call.

Leading trainer Chad Brown, who has won a record six Flower Bowls, will send out Matchmaker (G3) heroine Great Island and Glens Falls runner-up My Sister Nat. Joel Rosario will be back up on Great Island, a five-year-old Scat Daddy mare who has won 4-of-7 starts. My Sister Nat, winner of last year’s Waya S. (G3) at Saratoga, will be piloted by Jose Ortiz.

Coastana will jump to stakes competition for Cherie DeVaux following a convincing win over entry-level allowance rivals at Saratoga. American Bridge invades for Jean-Claude Rouget following a decisive Group 3 victory in Italy. Diana (G1) third-placer La Signare and last-outallowance winner Lovely Lucky complete the lineup.

$200,000 Saranac S. (G3) – Race 8 (4:27 p.m. ET)

An odds-on winner of the Aug. 6 Hall of Fame S. (G2) over the course, Public Sector will be a prohibitive favorite in the $200,000 Saranac (G3) on the undercard. The Brown trainee heads a field of seven sophomores, including a main-track only runner, in the 1 1/8-mile event on the inner turf.

Brown has also entered Founder, winner of the July 31 Tale of the Cat S. on Monmouth’s turf.

Other contenders include Grade 3 winner Like the King, most recently second in the July 3 Kent S. (G3); stakes victor Never Surprised, who returns from a layoff for Todd Pletcher; and He’spuregold, who steps up in class off consecutive wins for Kelly Breen.