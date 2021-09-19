Wild Beauty runs rampant in Breeders’ Cup WAYI Natalma

Not even getting clobbered at the start of Sunday’s $314,426 Natalma S. (G1) could prevent Godolphin’s homebred Wild Beauty from establishing her superiority, and punching her ticket to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1). Earlier, Derrynane cruised in the $99,235 Woodbine Cares S., also for two-year-old fillies, over five furlongs.

Natalma (G1)

Yet another Charlie Appleby trainee to star in North America this weekend, Wild Beauty went off as the 1.45-1 favorite on the strength of her British form. The daughter of Frankel had won twice comfortably before finishing best of the rest to Inspiral, the antepost 1000 Guineas (G1) favorite, in the July 22 Star S. at Sandown. Although runner-up as the favorite in the Aug. 7 Sweet Solera (G3) last time out at Newmarket, Wild Beauty shaped as though a step up to a mile would help.

What didn’t help was a troubled start at Woodbine that took her out of her normally tactical game. Shoved back to last after getting pinballed on both sides, Wild Beauty had to adjust to an unfamiliar role of deep closer. Master jockey Frankie Dettori helped her regroup and steadily improve position.

Meanwhile, the 39.90-1 Cardio Princess was setting a solid pace in :23.35, :47.03, and 1:11.44 on the good turf course. As the pacesetter appeared done entering the stretch, Diabolic briefly made a bid.

But Wild Beauty was already on the premises and about to level off. Overpowering her rivals in short order, the bay galloped by 2 1/4 lengths in a final time of 1:35.08. That was faster than the ensuing Summer S. (G1), won by stablemate Albahr in 1:35.77.

Saratoga debut winner Pizza Bianca, the 3.45-1 second choice, stayed on well to finish an honorable second. While she had a bit of stretch traffic to navigate, it wasn’t enough to affect the one-sided result.

The Natalma field was strung out behind the imperious winner. Eminent Victor and Mrs. Barbara closed from the back of the pack for third and fourth, respectively. Diabolic’s stamina question was answered in the negative as she faded to fifth, followed by Guileful, Ready Lady, Baksheesh, Royal Engagement, and the tailed-off Cardio Princess.

Wild Beauty’s first stakes coup boosted her bankroll to $230,492 from her 6-3-2-0 line. The British-bred is a half-sister to Group 3-placed Swift Rose. They are out of the multiple Group 3-placed stakes scorer Tulips, a Pivotal mare from the family of highweights Mastery, Kirklees, and Magical Artist as well as Group 1 star Mukhadram and Group 2-winning sire Cable Bay. Wild Beauty’s third dam is multiple Group 1 queen Cherokee Rose.

Woodbine Cares S.

Waterville Lake Stables’ homebred Derrynane swept from off the pace for a handy victory in the Woodbine Cares. Trained by Christophe Clement and piloted by Joel Rosario, the New York-bred stopped the timer in :57.04 – faster than the colt Diamond City in the companion Ontario Racing S. over the same five-furlong distance on the firm inner turf.

Derrynane was making her first start away from Saratoga. After rolling versus state-breds in her debut, the Quality Road filly was a non-threatening fifth on yielding going in the Aug. 18 Bolton Landing S.

On a better surface here, Derrynane was able to deploy her acceleration. The bay bided her time in fifth in the six-horse field as Fulminate ripped through an opening quarter in :21.96. The stalking Fifth Anniversary was hunting Fulminate down by the half in :44.89, but Derrynane had tipped out with intent. Readily forging ahead by 2 3/4 lengths, Derrynane crossed the wire with ears pricked.

Runner-up Fifth Anniversary had three-quarters of a length to spare over the closing Dufresne in third. Mo Touring passed the weakening Fulminate to take fourth, and Forest B trailed. Sweet Bombolini was scratched.

Derrynane advanced her resume to 3-2-0-0, $110,270. She is the first foal from the Grade 3-placed stakes winner Portmagee, a Hard Spun mare who was also trained by Clement for Waterville Lake. This is the family of Grade 2-winning sires Old Fashioned and French Deputy.