Wit faces fresh challengers in Hopeful

Hopeful S. (G1) — Race 10 (5:38 p.m. ET)

Wit has so far proven a class above the fellow juveniles he’s faced. The son of Practical Joke will face some fresh challengers, as well as a step up in trip, in the $300,000 Hopeful S. (G1) over seven furlongs at Saratoga on Labor Day.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Wit has won twice in the manner of a superstar in the making. A six-length debut winner on the Belmont Stakes Day undercard, the dark bay won even more decisively in the six-furlong Sanford (G3) on July 17, cruising home eight lengths ahead of returning rival Headline Report.

“I think the way Wit finished up going six furlongs you would think seven would be no problem,” Pletcher said.

Also undefeated after two starts, and winner of the Saratoga Special (G2) last month, is High Oak. The Bill Mott-trained son of Gormley thundered home by more than four lengths in the Special as a 10-1 chance and earned 97 Brisnet Speed rating, one point higher than Wit earned in the Sanford.

Gunite, second best in the Special when sporting blinkers for the first time, will look to become the third graded winner of the season for freshman sire Gun Runner. Trainer Steve Asmussen has won the last two runnings of the Hopeful, with Jackie’s Warrior and Basin.

The aforementioned four figure hard to depose, but the debut-winning Power Agenda, Kevin’s Folly, and Defend would not surprise in improving enough to claim a share or more.

Earlier in the card, the $200,000 Bernard Baruch H. (G2) for older horses at 1 1/16 miles on the turf attracted only a modest field of five for the class level. L’Imperator should go favored off an Aug. 4 allowance win for Chad Brown.