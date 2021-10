North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 25

TIN CUP CHALICE S., FL, $50,000, 2YO, 6F, 10-25.

3—

DOIN’ITTHERIGHTWAY, g, 2, Super Saver–Revolutionary Act, by Boston Harbor. ($30,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Kindred Racing Stable, Inc (NY), T-Jonathan B. Buckley, J-Kevin Navarro, $30,000.

2—

I Found It, g, 2, Brethren–Dancingtothestars, by Good Journey. ($3,500 ’20 OBSOCT; $20,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Edwin Mundo, B-Arindel (NY), $10,000.

5—

Kenny Hustle, g, 2, Laoban–Butch’s Mango, by Giant Gizmo. O-Torelli, Stacy and Ivery Sisters Racing, B-Sequel Stallions New York, LLC & Ivery Sisters (NY), $5,500.

Also Ran: Price of Admission, Dragon Ballet.

Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (sy)

Margins: 2, 8HF, 5 3/4.