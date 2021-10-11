Hawthorne At a Glance Oct. 11

TRACK BIAS MEET(03/06 – 04/25)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 29 38% E Mid/Out 6.0fDirt 43 44% E Rail/Ins 1m 70yDirt 29 41% E Inside 1 1/16mDirt 1 0% P Inside Turf Sprint 5 60% E Middle Turf Routes 11 36% E Inside

TRACK BIAS WEEK(10/08 – 10/10)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 3 33% E Inside 6.0fDirt 13 38% E Outside 1m 70yDirt 7 0% P Rail/Ins 1 1/16mDirt 4 25% E/P Middle Turf Sprint 0 0% – na Turf Routes 0 0% – na