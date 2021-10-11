October 11, 2021

Hawthorne At a Glance Oct. 11

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 3.24 – 1
Favorite Win%: 44%, Favorite Itm%: 78%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta64.39
Daily Double51.48
Trifecta487.82
Pick 3189.70
Superfecta3,276.21
Pick 4965.23
Pick 51,456.33
Pick 6 Jackpot517.80
Super High Five Jackpot2,190.50
TRACK BIAS MEET(03/06 – 04/25)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 29 38% E Mid/Out
6.0fDirt 43 44% E Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 29 41% E Inside
1 1/16mDirt 1 0% P Inside
Turf Sprint 5 60% E Middle
Turf Routes 11 36% E Inside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(10/08 – 10/10)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 3 33% E Inside
6.0fDirt 13 38% E Outside
1m 70yDirt 7 0% P Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 4 25% E/P Middle
Turf Sprint 0 0% na
Turf Routes 0 0% na
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Rivelli Larry 3 2 0 0 2.03 0 32%
Martinez Ralph 5 2 0 2 4.36 1 22%
Reavis Michael L. 6 2 1 1 6.08 2 22%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Loveberry Jareth 20 7 0 2 5.67 4 20%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Lopez Albert 13 0 1 2 18.89 1 5%

