Higher Truth, Fluffy Socks top Sands Point

Sands Point S. (G2) — Race 6 (3:15 p.m. ET)

Three-year-old fillies on turf are the main attraction in American racing this upcoming Saturday, and it’s no surprise Chad Brown seemingly has the horses to beat in the only two graded flat events of the afternoon. In the $200,000 Sands Point S. (G2) at Belmont Park, it’ll be Higher Truth and Fluffy Socks who will give the trainer a strong one-two punch.

Unlike stablemates Technical Analysis and Shantisara, who head the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) at Keeneland, Higher Truth and Fluffy Socks are looking to snap losing streaks rather than extend them. Higher Truth has come frustratingly short in top class events recently, losing the Belmont Oaks (G1), Saratoga Oaks (G3), and Jockey Club Oaks by less than a length each time.

Fluffy Socks, a Grade 3 winner at two, has placed in the Lake George (G3) and Del Mar Oaks (G1) in her last two, though her losing margins were larger at 1 1/4 lengths and 1 3/4 lengths, respectively.

Harajuku, two lengths behind Higher Truth when third in the Jockey Club Oaks in her U.S. debut, would benefit from a much stronger pace. The remainder of the field all exit a loss in the Sept. 19 Pebbles S. Jordan’s Leo fared best of that quintet, finishing second. Slow into stride that day was Our Flash Drive, a multiple Grade 3 winner in Canada who’s capable of showing more speed.

Also among the Pebbles vanquished in the nine-furlong Sands Point are Runaway Rumor, Plum Ali, and Third Draft.