Letruska heads seven in Spinster

Letruska will seek her fourth straight Breeders’ Cup Challenge series race when she lines up for Sunday’s $500,000 Spinster S. (G1), the centerpiece of three stakes on the 10-race program at Keeneland.

Spinster (G1) – Race 9 (5:15 p.m. ET)

St George Stable’s homebred Letruska began her racing career in Mexico, earning champion three-year-old filly honors in 2019, and the Kentucky-bred daughter of Super Saver has risen to the top of the distaff ranks in North America.

Last seen leading wire-to-wire in the Aug. 28 Personal Ensign (G1) at Saratoga, Letruska has won four consecutive stakes. She will face six rivals in the 1 1/8-mile Spinster, which guarantees a berth to the Nov. 6 Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) at Del Mar, and the classy mare is also under consideration for the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) against males.

Regular rider Irad Ortiz Jr. will be up for Fausto Gutierrez, and Letruska shows a pair of bullet workouts at Keeneland in preparation.

Grade 2 scorer Bonny South, a half-length second in the Personal Ensign, is also back for the Spinster. Winner of the Doubledogdare (G3) at Keeneland in the spring, the Brad Cox trainee will have Florent Geroux in the saddle.

Dunbar Road, runner-up in the 2019 Spinster, appears to be rounding back into form for Chad Brown after missing by only three-quarters of a length in fourth in the Personal Ensign. Third in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff, the five-year-old mare hadn’t been a serious factor in her first two outings this season. Flavien Prat rides.

Crystal Ball and Envoutante, second and third in the Sept. 18 Locust Grove (G3) at Churchill Downs, are also part of the mix. Town Avenger will jump to graded stakes competition following a 9 1/4-length allowance romp at Churchill, and multiple stakes-placed High Regard complete the field.