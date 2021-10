North American Allowance Results Oct. 10

WO, 7TH, AOC, $74,116, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 10-10.

2—

WEDGEWOOD, g, 6, Langfuhr–Half Sister, by More Than Ready. O-The Estate of Gustav Schickedanz, B-Gustav Schickedanz (ON), T-Michael Keogh, J-Jason Hoyte, $41,854.

10—

Rockcrest, g, 4, Old Forester–Saint Judy, by Mineshaft. (C$17,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Mouttet, Paul and Burke, Nigel R, B-Northern Dawn Stables Inc (ON), $17,431.

9—

City Boy, g, 7, City Zip–Princess Ruckus, by Bold Ruckus. O-The Estate of Gustav Schickedanz and Howard, Donald, B-Gustav Schickedanz (ON), $7,673.