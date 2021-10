North American Allowance Results Oct. 12

IND, 3RD, ALW, $45,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-12.

6—

HUNGARIAN PRINCESS, f, 3, Pataky Kid–Help the Children, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farms Inc (IN), T-Kim Hammond, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $27,000.

5—

Ever Wonder, m, 6, Jersey Town–Wildcat Wonder, by Forest Wildcat. ($5,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Dawn R Martin (IN), $9,000.

2—

Nothingbutflowers, f, 4, Violence–Sky Mystic, by Sky Mesa. O-Dennis Farkas, B-Dennis Farkas (IN), $4,500.