North American Allowance Results Oct. 14

IND, 7TH, ALW, $45,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-14.

8—

A FEW TOO MANY, g, 3, Decisive Moment–Sasha’s Reward, by Officer. O-Just For Fun Stable, Inc (Sierra), B-Just For Fun Stable Inc (IN), T-Michelle L. Elliott, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $27,000.

1—

Chipofftheoldblock, g, 4, Ready’s Image–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $9,000.

6—

Rock N June Bug, g, 4, Danza–Rock ‘n’ Roll Gal, by Spanish Steps. O-Indy Dancer’s Training Center, B-Samuel and William Martin Trust Edmund W Martin Trustee (IN), $4,500.