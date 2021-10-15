North American Allowance Results Oct. 15

|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $91,180, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 10-15.
|1—
|PATTY H, f, 3, Flatter–Forest Valentine, by Forestry. ($125,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Anthony, George, Roman, Lawrence P, Emerald Upstate Stable, Greenberg, Joshua and Milici, Thomas, B-Ridley Farm (KY), T-Michael Miceli, J-Dylan Davis, $51,700.
|3—
|Royal Meghan, f, 4, Uncaptured–Royal Sighting, by Rahy. ($62,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Lowwood Farm, LLC and Abreu, Fernando, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $18,800.
|2—
|Easy to Bless, f, 3, Flat Out–Arbeka, by Mr. Greeley. ($52,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Amsterdam Two Stables, B-Haymarket Farm LLC (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)
|KEE, 7TH, ALW, $89,283, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 10-15.
|2—
|CURLY RUTH, f, 4, Curlin–Rutherienne, by Pulpit. ($275,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Green Lantern Stables LLC, B-Payson Stud, Inc (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Adam Beschizza, $54,000.
|5—
|Sweet Melania, f, 4, American Pharoah–Sweet N Discreet, by Discreet Cat. ($600,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $18,000.
|3—
|Breeze Rider, f, 4, Paynter–Dancing Raven, by Tomahawk. ($35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $52,000 ’18 KEESEP; $30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Mike Piazza Racing Stable LLC, B-Patrick Durtschi & Brittney Durtschi (KY), $9,000.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (gd)
|KEE, 5TH, ALW, $87,679, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 10-15.
|4—
|BOB’S EDGE, g, 3, Competitive Edge–Catticus, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Freeny, Michael, Freeny, Patricia and Taylor, Jennifer Grayson, B-Westwind Farms (KY), T-J. Larry Jones, J-Adam Beschizza, $54,000.
|6—
|City Drifter, c, 3, Temple City–Surprise Surprise, by More Than Ready. O-Nelson McMakin, B-Nelson McMakin (KY), $18,000.
|7—
|Mamba On Three, g, 3, Big Drama–Miss Grandiose, by Grand Slam. O-Palm Beach Racing, B-Carl Bowling & Hallmarc Stallions LLC (FL), $6,890.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (gd)
|KEE, 8TH, ALW, $84,990, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 10-15.
|2—
|CENTER AISLE, f, 4, Into Mischief–Specification, by Empire Maker. ($165,000 ’17 KEENOV; $450,000 ’18 KEESEP; $1,500,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Breffni Farm (KY), T-Paulo H. Lobo, J-Joel Rosario, $51,600.
|1—
|Gerri B, f, 4, Gemologist–Social Butterfly, by Hold Me Back. O-Marilyn Bramlage, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $17,200.
|4—
|Fabricate, f, 3, Speightster–Counterfactual, by Scat Daddy. O-Hidden Brook Farm and Denholtz Stables, B-Grey Dawn Stables & Machmer Hall (KY), $8,600.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (sy)
|LRL, 6TH, ALW, $59,280, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 10-15.
|11—
|HAY BOY, g, 6, Overdriven–Plenty of Silver, by Distorted Humor. O-Pat O’Sullivan, B-McLaughlin Family Limited Partnership (FL), T-Timothy Kirby, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $28,800.
|7—
|Prince Pere, g, 4, Orientate–Princess Perry, by Point Given. O-Richard F Blue, Jr, B-Richard Blue, Jr (MD), $11,040.
|8—
|By the Sey Shore, g, 5, Street Magician–Seychelles, by Bowman’s Band. O-R Larry Johnson, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman,Dr Brooke Bowman & R Larry Johnson (MD), $5,520.
|Winning Time: 1:01 1/5 (fm)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $57,120, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 10-15.
|6—
|DANCE WARRIOR, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Only by the Night, by Tale of the Cat. O-Cheyenne Stable LLC, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), T-Jeremiah O’Dwyer, J-Jevian Toledo, $28,800.
|3—
|Mo Normal, f, 3, Uncle Mo–New Normal, by Forestry. O-Robert S Evans, B-R S Evans (KY), $9,600.
|8—
|Vibrancy, f, 4, Verrazano–Crescenda, by Bowman’s Band. O-Raul DelValle, B-Robert Bruce Walker (KY), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (fm)
|LRL, 1ST, AOC, $56,640, 2YO, 1MT, 10-15.
|10—
|XY TIME, c, 2, The Big Mystery–Pathos, by Successful Appeal. O-Gelfenstein Farm, B-Gelfenstein Farm (FL), T-Bernardo G. Lopez, J-J. D. Acosta, $28,800.
|4—
|Wish Me Home, g, 2, Midshipman–Untiltherewasyou, by Big Brown. ($29,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Rashid’s Thoroughbred Racing and Kingdom Bloodstock, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $11,040.
|8—
|Midnight Chrome, c, 2, California Chrome–Tipsy At Midnight, by Midnight Lute. ($35,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Alexandria Stable, B-New Dawn Stable, LLC & Deo Volente Farms (KY), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $46,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-15.
|1—
|GANGLY, c, 4, Khozan–Starship Crystal, by Congrats. ($9,000 ’18 OBSJAN). O-ProRacing Stable, LLC, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), T-Jose Francisco D’Angelo, J-Samy Camacho, $27,600.
|6—
|Man of Vision, c, 4, Fury Kapcori–Sophia, by Lion Heart. O-EKB Stables, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), $9,660.
|12—
|Handsome Prince, g, 4, Handsome Mike–Princess Biagi, by Quaker Ridge. O-Ernesto Ochoa, B-Just For Fun Stable Inc (FL), $4,600.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (gd)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 10-14.
|5—
|LADY GWEN, f, 4, Twirling Candy–Trusten, by Mt. Livermore. ($5,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lewis L Greenspan, B-Emily Wygod & Oliver Bushnell (KY), T-M. Brent Davidson, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $24,000.
|1—
|Klayton’s Kandy, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Ravionetta, by Touch Gold. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Nicholas Strong, James Cullen & Kristine Cullen (KY), $8,000.
|7—
|Quinn Ella, f, 4, Stephanotis–Anna Bird Rulez, by Sharp Humor. O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Bradley Auger & Ron Bacon (BC), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 10-14.
|4—
|MANAROLA, f, 4, Flat Out–French Sadie, by Successful Appeal. O-Javier Contreras, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), T-Javier Contreras, J-Antonio Lopez, $18,480.
|5—
|Fear the Diva, f, 3, Speightster–Ferritto, by Suave. ($20,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $65,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $45,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $14,000 2020 FTMTYO; $4,000 2020 FTMWIN). O-A A C Racing Inc, B-Stonegate Stables LLC (NY), $6,160.
|1—
|Talent Expected, f, 3, Prospective–Talent N Passion, by City Place. O-Dennis P Finger, B-Dennis Paul Finger (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :52 4/5 (ft)
