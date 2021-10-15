North American Allowance Results Oct. 15

LRL, 1ST, AOC, $56,640, 2YO, 1MT, 10-15.

10—

XY TIME, c, 2, The Big Mystery–Pathos, by Successful Appeal. O-Gelfenstein Farm, B-Gelfenstein Farm (FL), T-Bernardo G. Lopez, J-J. D. Acosta, $28,800.

4—

Wish Me Home, g, 2, Midshipman–Untiltherewasyou, by Big Brown. ($29,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Rashid’s Thoroughbred Racing and Kingdom Bloodstock, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $11,040.

8—

Midnight Chrome, c, 2, California Chrome–Tipsy At Midnight, by Midnight Lute. ($35,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Alexandria Stable, B-New Dawn Stable, LLC & Deo Volente Farms (KY), $4,800.