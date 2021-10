North American Allowance Results Oct. 17

LRL, 8TH, AOC, $67,200, 3YO/UP, 7F, 10-17.

6—

YOUNGEST OF FIVE, g, 5, Super Saver–Roadtohanna, by Not for Love. O-Larry E Rabold, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-Hugh I. McMahon, J-Angel Cruz, $38,640.

7—

War Tocsin, g, 5, Violence–Being Anna, by Aldebaran. ($11,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Hare Forest Farm, LTD (KY), $11,200.

2—

Always Sunshine, g, 9, West Acre–Sunny Again, by Awesome Again. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Gilbert G Campbell (FL), $5,600.