North American Allowance Results Oct. 18

IND, 5TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-18.

9—

KING SOCIAL, g, 4, Perfect Circle–Lextown Social, by Alwuhush. O-Tracey Wisner Racing, LLC, B-Tracey Wisner (IN), T-Tracey J. Wisner, J-Alex Achard, $22,800.

7—

Flying Samurai, g, 4, First Samurai–Running Clear, by Cryptoclearance. O-Law Dog Stables, Inc, B-Steve Maril (IN), $7,600.

11—

Purple Shirt, g, 4, Caiman–Utesa, by Eddington. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Gary Patrick (IN), $3,800.