North American Allowance Results Oct. 2

WO, 3RD, ALW, $64,457, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 10-2.

3—

OWEN’S TOUR GUIDE, f, 3, Tourist–My Christini, by Flatter. (C$5,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Tequesta Racing Inc, B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON), T-W. V. Armata, J-Ademar Santos, $38,427.

1—

Forest Drift, f, 3, Mizzen Mast–Pohdi Pohdi, by Old Forester. O-3 Sons Racing Stable Ltd, B-3 Sons Racing LTD (ON), $12,809.

4—

In My Opinion, f, 3, Munnings–Carmel Beauty, by Arch. ($85,000 ’19 KEESEP; $80,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-DeMizio, C, Lococo, Danny M and Biamonte, Mary E, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $5,871.