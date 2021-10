North American Allowance Results Oct. 20

PRX, 9TH, ALW, $46,000, 3YO/UP, A1 1/16MT, 10-20.

BELLARMINE HALL, g, 4, Bellamy Road–Cure for Sale (ARG), by Not for Sale (ARG). ($27,000 2019 FTMWIN; $52,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc, B-Kingsport Farm LLC (NY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Ruben Silvera, $27,000.

Lease, c, 3, Lea–Custody, by Broken Vow. O-Silver Trail Stables LLC, B-Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $9,000.

Know It Now, c, 4, American Pharoah–Before You Know It, by Hard Spun. O-Jack J Armstrong, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $4,950.