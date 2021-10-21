North American Allowance Results Oct. 21

MNR, 6TH, ALW, $20,352, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 10-20.

5—

ANGLE OF ATTACK, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Bourbon Warfare, by Colonel John. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $12,296.

2—

Dolci, f, 4, Quality Road–Sweet Sugaree, by Tiznow. ($195,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Gabe Grossberg (KY), $4,240.

1—

Jail House Code, f, 3, Honor Code–Jail House Money, by Awesome Again. ($180,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Erik Fadlovich, B-Nesco II LTD (KY), $2,120.