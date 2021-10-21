North American Allowance Results Oct. 21

|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $94,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 10-21.
|1—
|BODECREAM, g, 4, Bodemeister–Call Mariah, by Dixie Union. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $50,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Repole Stable, B-Judy Hicks, Kathryn Nikkel &Sanford Robertson (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $51,700.
|4—
|Atone, g, 4, Into Mischief–Captivating Lass, by A.P. Indy. ($130,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Godolphin (KY), $18,800.
|9—
|Doswell, g, 6, Giant’s Causeway–Ballet Pacifica, by Minardi. O-Allen Stable, Inc, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (fm)
|BEL, 3RD, ALW, $92,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-21.
|1—
|WUDDA U THINK NOW, g, 4, Fast Anna–Unbridled Grace, by Unbridled Jet. ($60,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-Mina Equivest LLC (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Joel Rosario, $50,600.
|5—
|Mahaamel, c, 3, Into Mischief–Hot Stones, by Bustin Stones. ($700,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable and St Elias Stable, B-Clarkland Farm LLC (KY), $18,400.
|4—
|Risk Profile, g, 4, Into Mischief–Cut Class Trip, by Trippi. ($260,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Cloud Nine Stable, B-Coteau Grove Farms (KY), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)
|BEL, 6TH, AOC, $91,180, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 10-21.
|3—
|VALUE ENGINEERING, h, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Frozen Treat, by Dynaformer. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-DJ Stable, LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $51,700.
|1—
|Flop Shot (IRE), g, 5, New Approach (IRE)–Dancequest (IRE), by Dansili (GB). (850,000EUR 2019 ARQARC). O-Peter M Brant, B-Wertheimer et Frere (IRE), $18,800.
|5—
|Winning Factor, h, 5, The Factor–Mamasan, by First Samurai. ($150,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Joseph Bucci, B-C Kidder, N Cole, B Kidder &N Strong (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (fm)
|KEE, 7TH, AOC, $87,793, 3YO/UP, 7F, 10-21.
|2—
|DENNIS’ MOMENT, c, 4, Tiznow–Transplendid, by Elusive Quality. ($400,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Albaugh Family Stables LLC, B-Tolo Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Dale L. Romans, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $52,800.
|5—
|Shoplifted, c, 4, Into Mischief–Shopit, by Yes It’s True. ($525,000 ’18 KEESEP; $800,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Machmer Hall, Carrie Brogden &Craig Brogden (KY), $17,600.
|3—
|Flap Jack, c, 4, Oxbow–Synkros, by Tapit. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $8,800.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)
|KEE, 8TH, ALW, $86,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 10-21.
|8—
|SPICY MARG, f, 3, Into Mischief–Tizasong, by Tiznow. O-Lyster, Wayne G, Bryan and Gray, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $51,600.
|2—
|Amusing Antics, f, 3, Super Saver–Acrobatique, by Discreet Cat. ($235,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Stoneway Farm, B-Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds (KY), $17,200.
|5—
|Hey Kitten, f, 4, Haynesfield–Love This Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($5,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $95,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-September Farm, LLC and Wood, Robert, B-Richard Perkins (KY), $8,600.
|Winning Time: 1:02 4/5 (gd)
|KEE, 4TH, ALW, $82,970, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 10-21.
|4—
|LOVE AND MONEY, f, 3, More Than Ready–Witchy One, by Smart Strike. ($40,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Lael Stables, B-Millennium Farms & More Than Ready Syndicate (KY), T-Cherie DeVaux, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $51,600.
|2—
|Street of Dreams, f, 4, Street Sense–Breaking Promises, by Broken Vow. ($80,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $150,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-New Cal Stable (KY), $17,200.
|5—
|Mused (GB), f, 3, Charm Spirit (IRE)–Stroll Patrol (GB), by Mount Nelson (GB). O-Russ Davis Revocable Trust, B-The Stroll Patrol Partnership (GB), $6,580.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (gd)
|BEL, 9TH, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 10-21.
|1—
|MARVELOUS MAUDE, f, 3, Slumber (GB)–Wait Your Turn, by Warrior’s Reward. O-Dubb, Michael, The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant) and Caruso, Michael J, B-Beechwood Bruckner LLC (NY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $44,000.
|11—
|Home for Christmas, f, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Nihilist, by Latent Heat. ($230,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-NY Final Furlong Racing Stable, New Phoenix Stable, Aisquith, Gary and Dalinka, Brandon M, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski & Marty Zaretsky (NY), $16,000.
|6—
|Finest Work, f, 3, Outwork–Nero’s Pleasure, by Pleasantly Perfect. ($40,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $40,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Ted Hoover, B-Repole Stable Inc (NY), $9,600.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|KEE, 5TH, AOC, $72,889, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 10-21.
|4—
|MARION FRANCIS, f, 3, Constitution–Sophie’s Destiny, by Two Punch. ($75,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $50,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $150,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Spellman, Kent and Wonder Stables, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $40,380.
|3—
|Shesa Mystery, f, 3, Verrazano–Mystery Itself, by Pulpit. ($25,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Let It Ride Stables, B-Sally Thomas & New Dawn Stable LLC (KY), $17,600.
|1—
|Semble Juste (IRE), f, 3, Shalaa (IRE)–Serisette (IRE), by High Chaparral (IRE). (160,000EUR ’19 ARQAUG). O-Catalyst Stable, Slevin, Patty, Greenberg, Paul and Magdalena Racing, B-Petra Bloodstock Agency Ltd (IRE), $6,730.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (ft)
|KEE, 3RD, AOC, $72,870, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 10-21.
|4—
|KNOWING GLANCE, f, 2, Jimmy Creed–Noon Time Shower, by Noonmark. ($90,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc (AB), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $40,796.
|3—
|Girl With a Dream, f, 2, Practical Joke–Henley, by Corinthian. ($115,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Machmer Hall & D + J Racing Stable LLC (KY), $17,200.
|2—
|Mollie Kate, f, 2, Tapizar–Forbidden Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. O-Mathiesen Racing, LLC and Feghali, Lori R, B-Richard Peardon (KY), $8,600.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)
|WO, 5TH, AOC, $69,298, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 10-21.
|5—
|HELL N WILD, m, 6, Bellamy Road–D’wild Lady, by D’wildcat. (C$8,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-True North Stable, B-Bonnie A Rowntree & Jacqueline Armstrong (ON), T-Lorne Richards, J-Kazushi Kimura, $42,372.
|3—
|Beyond Mybudget, f, 4, Munnings–Amiable Grace, by Alphabet Soup. ($105,000 ’18 KEESEP; $200,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Conrad Farms, B-William D Graham (ON), $14,124.
|1—
|Rosebud’s Hope, m, 6, Cowboy Cal–Hopelands, by Curlin. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-John H Adger (KY), $6,474.
|Winning Time: 1:15 3/5 (ft)
|DEL, 7TH, ALW, $46,125, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-21.
|7—
|ALTA VELOCITA, m, 5, Il Postino–Over the Bridge, by Hit the Trail. O-Imaginary Stables and M3 Racing Stable, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC (NJ), T-Andrew L. Simoff, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $30,000.
|8—
|Cause I Said, f, 3, Creative Cause–Cruisin’nthebridle, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Smart Angle, LLP, C Biscuit Racing, CJBHoldings & Jeff Bozel (PA), $8,000.
|2—
|Miss Liana, f, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Holy Fashion, by Holy Bull. ($25,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Michael Dini, B-Equus Farm (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|DEL, 6TH, AOC, $45,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 10-21.
|4—
|MISS LESLIE, f, 3, Paynter–Zeenut, by Mingun. O-BB Horses, B-Maxis Stable (KY), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $27,000.
|6—
|Trolley Ride, m, 6, Flashy Bull–Proudly Irish, by Jump Start. O-James H Eshleman, B-Sandra Kim Eshleman (PA), $9,000.
|5—
|Villanelle, f, 4, Curlin–Gamay Noir, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-NK Racing and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Summer Wind Equine (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 7TH, ALW, $43,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-21.
|3—
|DEUTERONOMYSTRONG, g, 3, Strong Hope–Fleet Encounter, by Intidab. O-John Norem, B-John L Norem (IN), T-George Leonard, III, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $25,800.
|4—
|Rockin All Night, g, 3, Pass Rush–Utesa, by Eddington. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Gary Patrick (IN), $8,600.
|5—
|Son of Batman, g, 5, Europe–Siphon Times, by Siphon (BRZ). O-Barefoot Farms LLC, B-Barefoot Farms LLC (IN), $4,300.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 10-21.
|10—
|BELLAMY CAY, m, 5, Bellamy Road–Cayman Colada, by Yonaguska. ($15,000 ’17 ESLYRL; $47,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-William T Reed, B-Cypress Bend Farm (LA), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Diego Saenz, $25,200.
|6—
|Tecate Time, f, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Urge to Splurge, by Successful Appeal. O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), $8,400.
|7 DH —
|Heart That Binds, f, 3, Bind–Throbbin’ Heart, by Smoke Glacken. ($5,500 ’19 ESLOCT). O-Norris, Mike and Connie R, B-Coteau Grove Farms, LLC (LA), $3,570.
|9 DH —
|Shades of Truth, f, 3, Exaggerator–Touch Magic, by Lion Heart. ($45,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Coteau Grove Farms (LA), $3,570.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 4TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 10-21.
|3—
|BLUEMOON JUSTICE, g, 3, Harry’s Holiday–Broad, by Stephen Got Even. ($19,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Richard Cupp, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Raymond J. Paquette, III, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $24,000.
|9—
|Forwhomthebelltoll, g, 5, Baryshnikov–Five Bells, by Gilded Time. O-Blaine Davidson, B-Blaine Davidson (IN), $8,000.
|12—
|Rich Kingdom, g, 4, Sky Kingdom–Spy Girl, by Discreet Cat. O-Riley, Donna and Riley, Carter, B-Donna Jean Garard (IN), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 10-20.
|8—
|SUNLIT SONG, g, 6, My Golden Song–Fly So True, by Early Flyer. O-Barnett, Carolyn and Harding, Becky, B-Carolyn R Barnett (TX), T-Mindy J. Willis, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $23,847.
|5—
|Don’task Don’ttell, g, 7, To Honor and Serve–Askbut I Won’ttell, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Team Block (IL), $7,949.
|9—
|Tut’s Revenge, g, 5, Eskendereya–Cat Five’ O, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Claim To Fame Stable, B-Lane Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $4,372.
|Winning Time: 1:29 4/5 (fm)
|WO, 6TH, OCL, $39,910, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 10-21.
|5—
|ENGLISH BISCUIT, f, 4, English Channel–Ginger Mint, by Milwaukee Brew. O-Oak Run Racing Inc, B-Richard L Lister (ON), T-George Billers, J-Juan Crawford, $24,839.
|6—
|Justleaveitalone, f, 4, Creative Cause–Oval Cut, by El Prado (IRE). ($6,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Ryan Shane Kerbel, B-Sean Fitzhenry (ON), $6,900.
|1—
|Dictate, f, 4, Hard Spun–Rainbow Dreams, by Empire Maker. ($4,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Desruisseaux, Dale and DiSalvo, Peter, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $3,795.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (ft)
|RP, 5TH, ALW, $38,800, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-20.
|2—
|EMPIRE OF GOLD, c, 4, Goldencents–Empire Diva, by Empire Maker. O-Evans, Johnny B and Eoff, Terry, B-W C Racing (KY), T-Terry Eoff, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $24,000.
|1—
|Mr Money Bags, g, 5, Silver City–Miss Photogenic, by You and I. O-Erma Cobb, B-Roy W Cobb (TX), $8,000.
|4—
|It Makes Sense, g, 6, Majestic Warrior–Sensibly Chic, by Distorted Humor. ($40,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Shawn H Davis, B-McKenzie Bloodstock (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, ALW, $38,040, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 10-20.
|5—
|GENEVIEVE’S Z VA, m, 5, Alpha–Lady Carson M D, by Lord Carson. O-Cathy Carr Rozantz, B-Joseph L Maloney (PA), T-Cathy Carr Rozantz, J-Addiel J. Ayala, $24,960.
|9—
|Village Queen, f, 3, Gemologist–Grand Cru Cruzian, by Forestry. O-Ron G Potts, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $6,400.
|8—
|Feets of Feather, m, 5, Fort Larned–Jade’s Rainbow, by Milwaukee Brew. O-Jared Cheeks, B-Sunshine Thoroughbred Corp (FL), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 8TH, OCL, $38,027, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-21.
|3—
|GOSPEL WAY, g, 3, Brody’s Cause–Bible Belt, by Pulpit. O-William B Thompson, Jr, B-William B Thompson Jr (VA), T-Nathan Squires, J-Mauricio Malvaez, $20,699.
|12—
|Green Fleet, g, 5, Afleet Alex–Woods Bay, by Mr. Greeley. ($35,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Attard, Kevin and Mehta, Soli, B-William D Graham (ON), $8,280.
|7—
|Pound Green, g, 4, Society’s Chairman–Oneexcessivenite, by In Excess (IRE). O-Roger L Attfield, B-Northern Dawn Stables Inc (ON), $4,554.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $36,670, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 10-21.
|8—
|MCSTEAMY, g, 4, Artie Schiller–Pleasant McGee, by Pleasant Tap. O-Why Not Racing LLC, B-Lilith E Boucher (PA), T-Lilith E. Boucher, J-Richard Boucher, $24,180.
|6—
|Woodchuck, g, 3, Conveyance–Pete’s Fancy, by Peteski. ($5,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Paul King (KY), $6,200.
|10—
|Kobla Mas, c, 3, More Than Ready–Kobla Cat, by Tale of the Cat. O-Audrey F Otto, B-Jamm Ltd (KY), $3,100.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, AOC, $35,200, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-20.
|2—
|RIVER CROSROAD RVF, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Mama Jon, by Real Quiet. O-Rolling Hills Racing Stable LLC, B-RVF Riverview Farms LLC (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $21,042.
|6—
|Fancy Concho, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Shes Pretty Fancy, by My Boy Adam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Tim Grams & Judith Grams (WV), $7,014.
|5—
|Awsome Faith, g, 8, Friesan Fire–Bikini Ransom, by Red Ransom. O-Jeffrey S Allen, B-Roger C Mattei (WV), $3,507.
|Winning Time: 1:18 4/5 (ft)
|PID, 8TH, AOC, $33,150, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-20.
|7—
|WHERE YOU WAS, g, 6, Majestic Warrior–Sixth and Arch, by Arch. O-Rogers, Ronald W and Rogers, Tyler, B-Ellendale Racing LLC (PA), T-Ronald W. Rogers, J-Scott Spieth, $20,400.
|5—
|Samedi Night, g, 6, Any Given Saturday–Manicure, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-William R Gotwals, B-William R Gotwals (PA), $6,800.
|6—
|Captain Mad Jack, g, 6, Mad Flatter–Saint Jackie, by Your Eminence. O-JSR Stables, Inc, B-Carl L Hess Jr (PA), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|PID, 8TH, AOC, $32,870, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-21.
|4—
|GROUNDED, g, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Home Rule, by Empire Maker. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Hertrich III, Frederick, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Pablo Morales, $19,800.
|5—
|Society Boy, g, 3, Social Inclusion–Perfect Maria, by Maria’s Mon. O-Jared Cheeks, B-Stanley Moles & Starr Stables LLC (FL), $6,600.
|2—
|Goodie Goomer, g, 3, Verrazano–Math Class, by Eddington. ($1,000 ’18 KEENOV; $10,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-W John Bourke, B-Ramona Holt Thomson (KY), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
|PID, 9TH, ALW, $32,480, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-20.
|8—
|SAVAGE, g, 4, Commissioner–Star in the Corner, by Holy Bull. ($160,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-John R Penn (PA), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $19,200.
|6—
|Commodore Barry, g, 5, Jump Start–Fareena, by Point Given. O-See the Line Racing, LLC, B-Spirit Lake Enterprises (PA), $6,400.
|7—
|Foltynewicz, g, 5, Sidney’s Candy–Kelly Mac, by Thunder Gulch. O-JSR Stables, Inc, B-Thomas G McClay (PA), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $31,800, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-20.
|3—
|BROTHER CORBIN, g, 6, Brother Derek–Scintilla, by You and I. O-Tim Groves, B-Tim Groves (WV), T-Janice Groves, J-Alexis Rios-Conde, $19,080.
|1—
|Tweet This, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Aye Jacoby, by Aye’s Turn. O-Fraco 1 LLC, B-John D McKee (WV), $6,360.
|4—
|Moonlit Night, g, 5, Copelan Too–Malibu Kitten, by Parker’s Storm Cat. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $3,180.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,360, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 10-20.
|2—
|BONITA LASSIE, f, 3, Golden Lad–Any Other Name, by Flower Alley. ($2,000 ’18 FTMDEC). O-Jeffrey W Parthemore, B-Sherman Chin (PA), T-Mark V. Salvaggio, J-Julio A. Hernandez, $20,160.
|6—
|Introspection, m, 5, Overanalyze–Freud’s Irish Miss, by Freud. O-Bush Racing Stable, B-C W Swann & Wetherbee Holdings, LLC (KY), $5,600.
|5—
|Baby Gundin, f, 3, Oxbow–Minx, by Tapit. ($4,500 ’18 KEENOV; $5,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Bra-Gar Stables, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|CT, 1ST, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 10-21.
|6—
|ALGEBRAIC, g, 3, Algorithms–Wildlife Festival, by Seeking the Gold. ($11,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-David Gruskos, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Fredy Peltroche, $18,480.
|3—
|Dr. Rusty Raymond, g, 5, Majesticperfection–Cross Creek Rosie, by Castine. O-Joanne P Krishack, B-Edward Krishack (MD), $6,160.
|4—
|Impetuous, g, 4, Fast Anna–Roxie Dancer, by Successful Appeal. ($130,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $12,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Robert L Cole, Jr, B-Apache Farm LLC (NY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :51 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 10-21.
|5—
|COUNTRY MAGIC, m, 5, Fiber Sonde–Ole Rocky Top, by Rock Slide. O-Johannie Lugo Santiago, B-Tim Grams & Judith Grams (WV), T-Alfonso Rodriguez Arias, J-Fredy Peltroche, $18,246.
|10—
|Lady Licious, m, 5, Bobalicious–Ladys Case Load, by Gold Case. O-Lela G Hanagan, B-Hi-Rock Stable (WV), $6,082.
|7—
|U S Funds, m, 5, Central Banker–Color Vision, by Noonmark. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney W Brown (WV), $3,041.
|Winning Time: :53 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 5TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 10-20.
|2—
|KALENJIN, f, 3, Munnings–In Kelly’s Defense, by First Defence. ($85,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Cramer Racing, LLC, B-Castlepark Farm, LLC (KY), T-Anthony Lucas, J-Jason Simpson, $18,402.
|1—
|Platinum Frolic, f, 3, California Chrome–Stormy Frolic, by Summer Squall. O-Steven Friedfertig, B-Stride Rite Racing Stable, Inc (KY), $6,134.
|7—
|Uncaptured Ruby, f, 4, Uncaptured–Proud Brush, by Proudest Romeo. ($50,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Tina Malgarini-Mawing, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth HDavis (FL), $3,067.
|Winning Time: 1:20 (ft)
|MNR, 6TH, ALW, $20,352, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 10-20.
|5—
|ANGLE OF ATTACK, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Bourbon Warfare, by Colonel John. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $12,296.
|2—
|Dolci, f, 4, Quality Road–Sweet Sugaree, by Tiznow. ($195,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Gabe Grossberg (KY), $4,240.
|1—
|Jail House Code, f, 3, Honor Code–Jail House Money, by Awesome Again. ($180,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Erik Fadlovich, B-Nesco II LTD (KY), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
|MNR, 1ST, ALW, $18,236, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 10-20.
|2—
|SUFFERIN SUCCOTASH, f, 3, Machen–Cobra Connie, by Southern Image. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), T-J. Michael Baird, J-Jose A. Leon, $10,904.
|5—
|Vacation Secret, f, 3, Unbridled Energy–More Sweet Secrets, by Wiseman’s Ferry. O-Marcus Kocijan, B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), $3,760.
|6—
|Iamthebesttoo, f, 3, Amwaal–Karacuda, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Royal Oak Farm, B-Jerry Johnson & Jennifer Johnson (WV), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:07 (ft)
|MNR, 2ND, ALW, $18,048, 3YO, 6F, 10-20.
|1—
|JUST U AND ME KID, g, 3, Upstart–Ebony Oro, by Bob and John. ($11,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Richison Racing, LLC and Moody, Jr, Martin, B-Ellen B Kill Kelley (KY), T-Crystal Richison, J-Noel Vigil, $10,904.
|3—
|Mister Man, g, 3, Straight Line–Heavenly Jane, by Fappie’s Notebook. O-Billy C Blevins, B-Bob Cheek, Bridget Cheek & Nancy Vanier (KY), $3,760.
|4—
|Amicus Brief, g, 3, Closing Argument–Callisto, by Malibu Moon. O-Royal Oak Farm, B-Jonathan S Dean (LA), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
