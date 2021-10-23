North American Allowance Results Oct. 23

|BEL, 2ND, ALW, $92,000, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 10-23.
|7—
|TURN OF EVENTS, c, 4, Hard Spun–Srikinglybeautiful, by Smart Strike. ($50,000 2019 OBSJUN; $47,000 2020 FTMWIN). O-James Politano, B-Bryant H Prentice III (KY), T-George Weaver, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $50,600.
|5—
|Colton’s Command, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Baublette, by Unbridled’s Song. ($75,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-NK Racing, B-Merriebelle Stable, LLC (KY), $18,400.
|4—
|Big Everest (GB), c, 3, The Gurkha (IRE)–Long Face, by Whywhywhy. (47,000gns ’18 TATDEC; 286,000EUR 2020 ARQTYO). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Rocco, Steven and Branch, William, B-Newsells Park Stud (GB), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (fm)
|KEE, 4TH, AOC, $86,965, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 10-23.
|1—
|MICROCAP, f, 4, Wicked Strong–A Taste of Red, by Street Boss. ($85,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Gulliver Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall & Haymarket Farm (KY), T-Grant T. Forster, J-James Graham, $54,146.
|2—
|Fire Coral, f, 4, Curlin–Coral Sun, by A.P. Indy. ($420,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Susan Moulton, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $17,600.
|3—
|Emilia’s Moon, m, 5, Malibu Moon–Thundering Emilia, by Thunder Gulch. O-Charles F Engel, B-Teneri Farm Inc & Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (KY), $8,800.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (ft)
|KEE, 6TH, AOC, $85,930, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-23.
|2—
|BEAU LUMINARIE, g, 5, I Want Revenge–Belle Noelle, by Scrimshaw. O-Linda S Pavey, B-Linda S Pavey (KY), T-Rodolphe Brisset, J-Chris Landeros, $52,800.
|6—
|Bourbon Calling, g, 5, Dialed In–Bestowed a Star, by Aldebaran. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Bourbon Lane Stable (J Hill, M McMahon) and Six Column Stables, LLC, B-John W Phillips & Pamela P Gartin (KY), $17,600.
|5—
|Quarterback Dak, g, 4, Alternation–My Girl Bess, by More Than Ready. ($18,500 ’18 TEXAUG). O-Dan R Heep, B-Ed Few (TX), $6,730.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|KEE, 5TH, ALW, $85,798, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 10-23.
|7—
|WAR MACHINE, g, 3, War Front–Ithinkisawapudycat, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Mt Brilliant Farm LLC, B-Mt Brilliant Farm & Ranch LLC (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $51,600.
|5—
|Caveat Emptor, g, 4, Blame–All for Georgia, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Allen Stable, Inc, B-Joseph Allen, LLC (KY), $17,200.
|8—
|Private Island, g, 3, Bodemeister–Lenawee, by Albert the Great. O-Six Column Stables, LLC, Bloch, Randall L, Seiler, John and Merritt, Fred, B-Randy Bloch, et al (KY), $8,600.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (gd)
|KEE, 8TH, ALW, $79,708, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 10-23.
|10—
|MEGACITY, g, 6, City Zip–Cozy Gain, by Cozzene. O-Blackout Racing Stables and Farrar, Mark, B-Magalen O Bryant (KY), T-Michael A. Tomlinson, J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $42,600.
|12—
|Big Dreaming, c, 4, Declaration of War–Dreaming of Anna, by Rahy. O-Frank Carl Calabrese, B-Frank C Calabrese (KY), $18,600.
|5—
|Mr Dumas, h, 5, Majesticperfection–Ready Love, by More Than Ready. ($4,200 ’17 KEEJAN; $20,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $100,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-WSS Racing LLC and Hooties Racing LLC, B-Ramspring Farm (KY), $9,300.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (gd)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $65,646, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 10-23.
|5—
|LURE HIM IN, g, 4, Khozan–Alluring Lady, by Indygo Shiner. O-David A Bernsen LLC, Anderson, Robert W, Fetkin, Robert, Jacobs, Gary, Lambert, Jeffrey, Sawyer, Susan B and Susi, Jess, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Robert B. Hess, Jr., J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $37,800.
|2—
|Cleopatra’s Strike, g, 8, Smart Strike–Cleopatra’s Needle, by Sky Classic. O-Atreides LLC and Lambert, Jeffrey, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $12,600.
|7—
|Secret Club, g, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Secret Mountain, by Mt. Livermore. O-Tom Kagele, B-Harris Farms (CA), $9,828.
|Winning Time: 2:00 (fm)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $63,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-22.
|2—
|SO VERY SMART, f, 3, Smart Bid–So Posh, by Gone West. O-Boom Racing, C T R Stables LLC (Calvert) and Great Friends Stables, LLC, B-Linda Madsen (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Abel Cedillo, $37,800.
|5—
|Smoothlikebuttah, f, 3, Mr. Big–Eight Daughters, by Five Star Day. O-Bach, Robert A and Tessar, William, B-NP Thoroughbreds, Inc (CA), $12,600.
|1—
|Rain Diva, f, 4, Temple City–Tappingintherain, by Tapit. O-Kirkwood, Al and Kirkwood, Saundra S, B-Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $63,000, 2YO, F, 1MT, 10-22.
|2—
|DENDERA, f, 2, Shaman Ghost–Daddy’s Duo, by Scat Daddy. O-Batchelor Family Trust and Cicero Farms, LLC, B-Batchelor Family Trust (CA), T-John W. Sadler, J-Flavien Prat, $37,800.
|1—
|Rose Maddox, f, 2, Grazen–Heat the Rocks, by Unusual Heat. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $12,600.
|4—
|Maggie Fitzgerald, f, 2, Grazen–Amira J, by Sky Mesa. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $46,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 10-23.
|1—
|FREAK, f, 3, Brethren–Miso Blue, by Maimonides. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), T-Juan Alvarado, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $27,600.
|7—
|Romantic Tale, f, 4, Kantharos–Doc’s Stormy Girl, by Dr. Caton. O-Kristine L Mitchell, B-Kristine L Mitchell (FL), $9,660.
|4—
|The Great Kath, m, 6, Poseidon’s Warrior–Going Low, by War Chant. O-Newman, Richard and Sweezey, J Kent, B-SJT Racing Stables LLC (FL), $4,600.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|DED, 7TH, ALW, $42,360, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-23.
|7—
|TWOKO BAY, g, 6, Neko Bay–Two Bayme, by Include. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), T-Gary M. Scherer, J-Gerard Melancon, $25,200.
|4—
|Shake Some Action, g, 4, Into Mischief–Tiz a Chick, by Tiznow. ($235,000 ’18 KEESEP; $300,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Robert Asaro Enterprises, Inc, B-Edgar Scott Jr & Jane MacElree (KY), $8,400.
|6—
|Hunka Burning Love, g, 7, Into Mischief–Touch of Fire, by Thunder Gulch. ($75,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Morris B Floyd & Chuck Givens (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $37,200, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-23.
|8—
|SHACKLEFORD STRONG, c, 3, Shackleford–American Queen, by Quiet American. ($125,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-James Zahler, B-Ann Fostock (KY), T-Steven B. Flint, J-Timothy Thornton, $21,600.
|9—
|Our Blue Jay, g, 4, Secret Run–Just Ours, by Half Ours. O-Michael Antwine, B-Erby Thompson (LA), $8,400.
|4—
|Reprobate, c, 4, Blame–Sky Garden (GB), by Acclamation (GB). ($230,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Jerry Caroom, B-Claiborne Farm (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
|RP, 3RD, ALW, $36,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 10-22.
|2—
|SIMPLY SOVEREIGN, f, 3, American Pharoah–Simplify, by Pulpit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-David Cabrera, $21,729.
|1—
|Amazing Ride, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Endless Chatter, by First Samurai. ($525,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Woodford Racing, LLC, Team D and Bolton, George, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), $7,243.
|5—
|Athenas Song, f, 3, Sing Baby Sing–Cape Cordillera, by Cactus Ridge. O-Norman Ashauer, B-Dr Christine Aaron Hicklin DVM (IA), $3,984.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $36,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 10-22.
|11—
|ISLAND HIDEAWAY (GB), f, 4, Mukhadram (GB)–Interstella (GB), by Sea the Stars (IRE). (70,000gns ’18 TATOCT; 42,000gns 2020 TATFEB). O-Jerry Namy, B-Meon Valley Stud (GB), T-Karl Broberg, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $21,525.
|1—
|Quinn Ella, f, 4, Stephanotis–Anna Bird Rulez, by Sharp Humor. O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Bradley Auger & Ron Bacon (BC), $7,175.
|4—
|Brandons Babe, f, 4, Fed Biz–Camille Garey, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Tackett, Bruce G and Schlansky, Desra, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC (KY), $3,946.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (fm)
|RP, 6TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 10-22.
|1—
|SHIRLEY’S TEMPLE, f, 3, Temple City–Sympathy, by Henrythenavigator. ($4,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Tye E Smith, B-Head Of Plains Partners (KY), T-Mindy J. Willis, J-Stewart Elliott, $20,145.
|3—
|Lavender (IRE), m, 5, Born to Sea (IRE)–Goldthroat (IRE), by Zafonic. O-George Sharp, B-Mrs S. M. Rogers & Sir Thomas Pilkington (IRE), $,6,715.
|7—
|She’sskysthelimit, f, 3, Sky Mesa–Shirley She Can, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Tyree J Wolesensky, B-Drew Litsch & Robbie Litsch (OK), $3,693.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (fm)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $32,700, 3YO/UP, 1M, 10-23.
|8—
|JUST TAPIT IN, g, 4, Tapiture–High Draw, by Quiet American. O-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC, B-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC (OH), T-Bruce Waltermire, J-Sonny Leon, $19,620.
|3—
|Ridge West, g, 4, Commissioner–Braun ‘n Gold, by Forestry. O-Michael J Friedman, B-Steve M DeMaiolo & Beechwood Racing Stable LLC (OH), $6,540.
|5—
|Kissinger, g, 3, Tapiture–Kissy Suzuki, by Summer Bird. O-Kromer, Gail and Heyman, Eric J, B-Gail Kromer & Eric Heyman (OH), $3,270.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-22.
|5—
|MARRIEDINSHANGHAI, g, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Bellflower, by Cherokee Run. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), T-Erin C. McClellan, J-Tyler Conner, $18,960.
|1—
|Golden Candy, c, 4, Goldencents–Be My Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-A Delaperriere Stables, LLC, B-A Delaperrier Stable LLC (PA), $6,320.
|6—
|Johny Lightnin, g, 4, Well Spelled–Vanilla Wafer, by Lil E. Tee. O-Robert E Curley, B-Robert E Curley (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-23.
|1A—
|ST PATTY’S SONG, f, 3, Itsthesameoldsong–Cindy Cata, by Cowtown Cat. O-Strike Plate LLC, B-Danny R Bird (OH), T-Danny R. Bird, J-T. D. Houghton, $18,154.
|1—
|Songstopshelf, f, 3, Itsthesameoldsong–Moonlight Flite, by Minardi. O-Strike Plate LLC, B-Danny R Bird (OH), $6,260.
|9—
|Not a Wild Brat, f, 3, Hostile Takeover–Wild N Bratty, by Offlee Wild. O-M Y Stables, Inc, B-South River Ranch Inc (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:13 4/5 (ft)
