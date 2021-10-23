North American Allowance Results Oct. 23

SA, 6TH, AOC, $63,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-22.

2—

SO VERY SMART, f, 3, Smart Bid–So Posh, by Gone West. O-Boom Racing, C T R Stables LLC (Calvert) and Great Friends Stables, LLC, B-Linda Madsen (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Abel Cedillo, $37,800.

5—

Smoothlikebuttah, f, 3, Mr. Big–Eight Daughters, by Five Star Day. O-Bach, Robert A and Tessar, William, B-NP Thoroughbreds, Inc (CA), $12,600.

1—

Rain Diva, f, 4, Temple City–Tappingintherain, by Tapit. O-Kirkwood, Al and Kirkwood, Saundra S, B-Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (CA), $7,560.