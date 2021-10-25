North American Allowance Results Oct. 25

|IND, 4TH, AOC, $38,880, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-25.
|3—
|TAPIT’S SPIRIT, g, 3, Tapizar–Timeless Spirit, by Devil His Due. ($10,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Meyer, Kenneth, Meyer, Julie and Klopp, Randy L, B-Normandy Farm (KY), T-Randy L. Klopp, J-Andrea C. Rodriguez, $21,600.
|2—
|Two Last Words, g, 4, Commissioner–My Peg, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Baer, Deann and Kwiatkowski, Matt, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), $10,080.
|5—
|Powell, g, 5, Munnings–Dearest One, by Macho Uno. ($52,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Contreras Stable and Knapczyk, Andrew, B-Mike Abraham (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (sy)
|IND, 5TH, AOC, $38,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 10-25.
|3—
|DEAN MARTINI, g, 4, Cairo Prince–Soundwave, by Friends Lake. ($72,000 ’17 KEENOV; $220,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Raise the BAR Racing, LLC and David A Bernsen LLC, B-Brereton C Jones & Bret Jones (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Edgar Morales, $22,800.
|6—
|Ego, g, 6, Quality Road–Charade, by Malibu Moon. ($20,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Dundalk 5 LLC, N P H Stable and Wesley F Herek Racing Stables LLC, B-Jeanne Canty, Judy Hicks, KathrynNikkel & Pegasus Stud LLC (KY), $7,600.
|2—
|King’s Ovation, c, 3, Not This Time–Karen’s Silk, by High Cotton. ($100,000 ’18 KEENOV; $100,000 ’19 KEESEP; $200,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Peacock Stable (Tom Hammond), B-Roxanne Martin Stable Inc (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (sy)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-25.
|8—
|SMOOTH JUSTICE, f, 3, Upstart–Radiant Justice, by Glitterman. ($12,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Spiess Stable LLC and Klopp, Randy, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Randy L. Klopp, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $22,800.
|3—
|Royal’s Girl, f, 4, Ghaaleb–Wildwood Royal, by Royal Academy. O-Charles W Ritter, B-Dawn Martin (IN), $7,600.
|6—
|Peekachica, f, 4, Danza–Pioneering Cat, by Pioneering. O-Andrew C Ritter, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew C Ritter (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (sy)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-25.
|2—
|ONE CRAZY RIDE, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Dubaian Duel (GB), by Daggers Drawn. O-Jack Cannon, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Glenroy Brown, J-Alex Gonzalez, $18,467.
|3—
|Pecks Not Bad, g, 3, Lightnin N Thunder–Lady Monavi, by Mondavi. O-Barker, Scott W and Barker, Carol, B-Mr & Mrs Scott W Barker (OH), $6,260.
|9—
|Nambiti, g, 4, Kettle Corn–Colorful Image, by Ready’s Image. O-Maria A Mitchell, B-Joseph Anthony Pickerrell (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (gd)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $26,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 10-25.
|4—
|MATT’S HONEY, m, 5, First Samurai–Sparkling Stream, by Forest Camp. ($28,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cash, Norman L and Cash, Lola, B-Steven Bush Trust & Westwind Farms (KY), T-Norman L. Cash, J-Malcolm Franklin, $14,100.
|2—
|Mobil Lady, m, 5, Mobil–Surviving New York, by Survivalist. O-Meyers, Shane and Acree, Lori, B-Daniel Gale (OH), $7,700.
|7—
|Liberty Belle, f, 3, Constitution–Peaceloveandjoy, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($10,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $4,500 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Michelle Winters, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $2,350.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (gd)
|FL, 5TH, ALW, $25,540, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-25.
|1—
|DOUBLE VISION, g, 3, Central Banker–Eye to Eye, by Noonmark. O-Seacoast Thoroughbreds of N E, B-Seacoast Thoroughbreds of New England (NY), T-Ralph D’Alessandro, J-Kevin Navarro, $15,540.
|3—
|Invaluable Will, g, 5, Willcox Inn–Valuable Lady, by Value Plus. O-Debra A Breed, B-Willcox Inn Syndicate & Ronald Breed (NY), $5,180.
|5—
|Nutsie, g, 3, Exaggerator–Special Dream, by Officer. O-Ivery Sisters Racing and DJC Racing Stables, B-White Fox Farm (KY), $2,290.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (sy)
|FL, 9TH, ALW, $23,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 10-25.
|2—
|PIONEER OF THE SKY, f, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Graeme Six, by Graeme Hall. ($1,050,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Al Shira’aa Farms, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD & Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Luis E. Perez, $13,680.
|3—
|Melissa’s Smile, f, 3, Micromanage–Ruby’s Rocket, by Polish Pro. O-Babcock, Kathleen and Brown, David E, B-David Brown (NY), $5,160.
|4—
|Game Theory, f, 3, Upstart–Speedy War, by War Front. ($40,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Timothy Burr, B-Bradley Wayne Purcell (KY), $2,280.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (sy)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $18,048, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 10-24.
|5—
|A MERRY PRANKSTER, f, 3, Distorted Humor–Gold d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-KatieRich Stables LLC, B-Katierich Farms (KY), T-Daniel Leitch, J-Charle Oliveros, $10,904.
|1—
|O K Baby, f, 3, Den’s Legacy–Holy Stride, by Holy Bull. ($5,400 ’18 OKCSUM). O-Leroy Jackson, B-TJ Loafman DVM (OK), $3,760.
|2—
|Vintage Sparkle, f, 3, Skipshot–Lemon Sparkle, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Hubel Farms LLC (E J Hubel), B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (sy)
|FE, 8TH, ALW, $16,255, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-25.
|6—
|EASY WEEKEND, g, 4, Curlin–Sunday Affair, by A.P. Indy. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), T-Layne S. Giliforte, J-Kirk Johnson, $9,542.
|7—
|Letting Loose, g, 3, Ami’s Holiday–Sarahs Rahy Dancer, by Rahy. O-Even Steven Stables Ltd, B-Colebrook Farms (ON), $3,366.
|3—
|Canadian Secret, g, 4, Secret Circle–Grecian Lover, by Friendly Lover. (C$18,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Michael Sims, B-Andy Stronach (ON), $1,325.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (sy)
Leave a Reply