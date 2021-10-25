North American Allowance Results Oct. 25

IND, 4TH, AOC, $38,880, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-25.

3—

TAPIT’S SPIRIT, g, 3, Tapizar–Timeless Spirit, by Devil His Due. ($10,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Meyer, Kenneth, Meyer, Julie and Klopp, Randy L, B-Normandy Farm (KY), T-Randy L. Klopp, J-Andrea C. Rodriguez, $21,600.

2—

Two Last Words, g, 4, Commissioner–My Peg, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Baer, Deann and Kwiatkowski, Matt, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), $10,080.

5—

Powell, g, 5, Munnings–Dearest One, by Macho Uno. ($52,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Contreras Stable and Knapczyk, Andrew, B-Mike Abraham (KY), $3,600.