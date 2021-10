North American Allowance Results Oct. 26

IND, 2ND, ALW, $44,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-26.

3—

EMPIRE’S SCORE, g, 4, Baryshnikov–Dame Near Even, by Even the Score. O-Blaine Davidson, B-Blaine Davidson (IN), T-Stephen V. Fosdick, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $26,400.

4—

G as in George, g, 4, Bob’s Star–Puny, by Bull Shoals. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-South River Ranch Inc (IN), $8,800.

5—

Rampage, g, 4, Skylord–Meanerthanu, by Arch. O-Donahoe, Patrick D and Donald, B-Patrick D Donahoe (IN), $4,400.