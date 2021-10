North American Allowance Results Oct. 30

WO, 10TH, OCL, $46,991, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-30.

5—

EXECUTIVE SEARCH, g, 4, Giant Gizmo–Executive Dreamer, by Bold Executive. (C$28,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Overheath Stable, Lessee, B-Dr B Van Arem (ON), T-Nicholas Gonzalez, J-Gary Boulanger, $29,222.

4—

Priceless Will, g, 4, Wilko–Priceless Friend, by Successful Appeal. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Heste Sport Inc – TB Racing Division (ON), $8,238.

3—

Keep On Truckin, g, 4, Society’s Chairman–Colbra, by Silver Train. (C$110,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Ledson, George Philip, Ledson, Brian W and Anderson Farms Ontario, Inc, B-Tim Meeuse & Arika Everatt-Meeuse (ON), $4,531.