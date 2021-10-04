North American Allowance Results Oct. 4

|PRX, 8TH, ALW, $48,500, 3YO/UP, 7F, 10-4.
|8—
|MY BOY TATE, g, 7, Boys At Tosconova–Backslash, by Sharp Humor. O-Little Red Feather Racing and Nevin, Michelle, B-Michelle Nevin (NY), T-Michelle Nevin, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $28,800.
|4—
|Absentee, h, 5, Fed Biz–Truant, by Gone West. ($85,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $9,600.
|7—
|Dontmesawithme, g, 4, Fast Anna–Paloma Mesa, by Sky Mesa. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:24 1/5 (ft)
|PRX, 7TH, AOC, $47,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-4.
|4—
|SHESALITTLE EDGY, f, 4, Competitive Edge–Belvedera, by Awesome Again. ($30,000 ’17 KEENOV; $40,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Calloway Stables, LLC (KY), T-Scott A. Lake, J-Frankie Pennington, $28,200.
|2—
|Secondary Market, f, 4, Into Mischief–Starspangledbertie, by Dixie Union. ($275,000 ’17 FTKNOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Arthur St George (KY), $9,400.
|3—
|Dr B, f, 3, Liam’s Map–Boleyn, by Proud Citizen. O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-Eico Ventures, Inc (KY), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, AOC, $43,200, 3YO/UP, 5F, 10-4.
|10—
|MR MANNING, g, 8, Greatness–Sotogenic, by Soto. O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Woods, Jane, B-Larry Goodwin (IN), T-Kim Hammond, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $30,240.
|9—
|Boa Nova (IRE), g, 5, Zebedee (GB)–Jebel Musa (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). (19,000EUR ’16 GOFNOV; 68,000GBP ’17 GUKAUG; 35,000gns 2018 TATHIT). O-Jimenez, Normando and Southwest Racing Stables Inc, B-Zalim Bifov (IRE), $7,200.
|6—
|Audacious Antoine, g, 3, Daredevil–Swat, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($8,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Paul Isaacs, B-David Meah (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: :58 1/5 (ft)
|DEL, 7TH, ALW, $42,375, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-4.
|1—
|SAY MOI, f, 4, Union Rags–Sweet Nanette, by You and I. ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bach Stables LLC, B-Tony Holmes & Tim Thornton (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $24,000.
|3—
|Alta Velocita, m, 5, Il Postino–Over the Bridge, by Hit the Trail. O-Imaginary Stables and M3 Racing Stable, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC (NJ), $10,000.
|7—
|Tiz Gracie, f, 4, Talent Search–Tiz Beverly, by Tiznow. O-Charles Fiumano, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|ZIA, 8TH, ALW, $39,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-4.
|9—
|SPEEDY WILDCAT, f, 3, Marking–Wildcat Diva, by Forest Wildcat. O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), T-Joel H. Marr, J-Miguel T. Fuentes, Jr., $23,400.
|2—
|Dancinstardustlady, f, 4, Right Rigger–Stardust Lady, by Dry Gulch. ($8,700 ’18 RUIAUG). O-Meluking Ranch, LLC, B-Susan A Hunter (NM), $7,800.
|5—
|Zen Yeti, m, 5, Fusaichi Zenon (JPN)–Best Note Yet, by Your Eminence. O-Michael G Weatherly, B-Michael Weatherly (NM), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|ZIA, 9TH, ALW, $39,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-4.
|4—
|CHUCKIES CHANCE, g, 3, Attila’s Storm–Limeade, by Summer Bird. O-Sherri Galvez, B-Chuck Dunleavy & Shawn Davis (NM), T-Sherry Armstrong, J-Rigo Sarmiento, $23,400.
|5—
|Delbert Too, g, 3, Marking–On Stride, by Ghostly Moves. ($25,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-B4 Farms, LLC, Owens, Lee and Doby, Dale Alan, B-Fred Alexander (NM), $7,800.
|6—
|Tucum, g, 3, King Bull–Last Danz, by Danzatore. O-Tucumcari Thoroughbreds, B-Tucumcari Thoroughbreds (NM), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 7TH, AOC, $37,440, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 10-4.
|1—
|LADY MCKENZIE, f, 4, Cross Traffic–Extraordinary Lady, by Charismatic. ($47,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Equus Farm (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Jose Riquelme, $21,600.
|3—
|Poca Mucha, f, 3, Tourist–Lost Badge, by Badge of Silver. O-Brownwood Farm, LLC, B-Brownwood Farm (KY), $7,200.
|6—
|Native Lion, m, 6, American Lion–Possibly Silver, by Silver Ghost. ($3,700 ’16 KEESEP). O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), $5,040.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $28,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 10-4.
|4—
|HOOKED A GOODWIN, g, 3, Morning Line–Tinca’s Sky, by Sky Mesa. ($3,500 2020 OBSMAR; $8,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Jack L Boggs, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), T-Kim A. Puhl, J-Luis Antonio Gonzalez, $17,100.
|1—
|Time to Shoot, g, 4, Elusive Hour–Charlies Fire, by Fire Blitz. O-Emerson Equistions LLC and Bestard, Brian, B-Felicia Campbell (MI), $5,700.
|6—
|Latin Spice, g, 3, Buffum–Spanish Dream, by Sharp Humor. ($10,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-DaCosta, Jason and Calypso Stable, B-Sergio Gomez (MD), $2,850.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (ft)
