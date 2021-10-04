North American Allowance Results Oct. 4

IND, 3RD, AOC, $43,200, 3YO/UP, 5F, 10-4.

10—

MR MANNING, g, 8, Greatness–Sotogenic, by Soto. O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Woods, Jane, B-Larry Goodwin (IN), T-Kim Hammond, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $30,240.

9—

Boa Nova (IRE), g, 5, Zebedee (GB)–Jebel Musa (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). (19,000EUR ’16 GOFNOV; 68,000GBP ’17 GUKAUG; 35,000gns 2018 TATHIT). O-Jimenez, Normando and Southwest Racing Stables Inc, B-Zalim Bifov (IRE), $7,200.

6—

Audacious Antoine, g, 3, Daredevil–Swat, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($8,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Paul Isaacs, B-David Meah (KY), $3,600.