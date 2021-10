North American Allowance Results Oct. 7

BEL, 2ND, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 10-7.

VIENNA CODE, f, 4, Fast Anna–Encryption Code, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Williams, Andrew O and Inniss, Lenox, B-Joan Wilmarth & Anthony Grey LLC (NY), T-Andrew O. Williams, J-Eric Cancel, $44,000.

I’m Perfect Too, f, 3, Teuflesberg–Just too Perfect, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Granny Reeves Stable LLC, B-Peta Ryan (NY), $16,000.

Caramocha, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Rumors of Glory, by Storm Cat. ($100,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Richard Greeley, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $9,600.