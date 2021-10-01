North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 1

|AMERICAN PHAROAH S. (G1), SA, $301,000, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 10-1.
|1—
|CORNICHE, c, 2, Quality Road–Wasted Tears, by Najran. ($1,500,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Speedway Stables LLC, B-Bart Evans & Stonehaven Steadings (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Mike E. Smith, $180,000.
|7—
|Pappacap, c, 2, Gun Runner–Pappascat, by Scat Daddy. O-Rustlewood Farm, Inc, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $60,000.
|4—
|Oviatt Class, c, 2, Bernardini–Occasionally, by Tiznow. ($37,000 ’19 KEENOV; $60,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-James E Downey, B-Godophin & Morgan’s Ford Farm (VA), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Rockefeller, Flying Drummer, Finneus, Joker Boy.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, HF, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 13.70, 6.70.
|EDDIE D S. (G2), SA, $202,000, 3YO/UP, A6 1/2FT, 10-1.
|7—
|LIEUTENANT DAN, g, 5, Grazen–Excusabull, by Indian Charlie. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Steven Miyadi, J-Geovanni Franco, $120,000.
|9—
|Snapper Sinclair, h, 6, City Zip–True Addiction, by Yes It’s True. ($30,000 ’16 KEESEP; $180,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-K & G Stables (KY), $40,000.
|6—
|Chaos Theory, g, 6, Curlin–Chaotic Cat, by Tale of the Cat. ($260,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-David A Bernsen, LLC, Gans, Doug, Jacobs, Gary, Katz, Larry M and Lambert, Jeffrey, B-Bluewater Sales & Mike Carpenter (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Gregorian Chant (GB), Mesut, Caribou Club, Whisper Not (GB), Charmaine’s Mia, Law Abidin Citizen.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, NK, HF.
|Odds: 2.50, 3.90, 36.60.
|CHANDELIER S. (G2), SA, $201,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 10-1.
|2—
|AIN’T EASY, f, 2, Into Mischief–Ameristralia (AUS), by Fastnet Rock (AUS). ($400,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Lombardi, Michael V and Platts, Joey, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Joel Rosario, $120,000.
|1—
|Electric Ride, f, 2, Daredevil–Why Oh You, by Yes It’s True. ($130,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $250,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Talla Racing LLC, B-St Simon Place (IN), $40,000.
|5—
|Desert Dawn, f, 2, Cupid–Ashley’s Glory, by Honour and Glory. O-H and E Ranch, Inc, B-H & E Ranch (AZ), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Censorship, Grace Adler, Dance to the Music, Elm Drive.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 1 1/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 3.50, 5.00, 31.20.
