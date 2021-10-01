North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 1

CHANDELIER S. (G2), SA, $201,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 10-1.

2—

AIN’T EASY, f, 2, Into Mischief–Ameristralia (AUS), by Fastnet Rock (AUS). ($400,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Lombardi, Michael V and Platts, Joey, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Joel Rosario, $120,000.

1—

Electric Ride, f, 2, Daredevil–Why Oh You, by Yes It’s True. ($130,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $250,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Talla Racing LLC, B-St Simon Place (IN), $40,000.

5—

Desert Dawn, f, 2, Cupid–Ashley’s Glory, by Honour and Glory. O-H and E Ranch, Inc, B-H & E Ranch (AZ), $24,000.

Also Ran: Censorship, Grace Adler, Dance to the Music, Elm Drive.

Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 4 3/4, 1 1/4, 2 1/4.