North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 16

ELIZABETH II CHALLENGE CUP S. (G1), KEE, $500,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 10-16.
|SHANTISARA (IRE), f, 3, Coulsty (IRE)–Kharana (IRE), by Dalakhani (IRE). (10,000gns 2020 TATGNS). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and LaPenta, Robert V, B-Mr Oliver Donlon (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Flavien Prat, $300,000.
|Technical Analysis (IRE), f, 3, Kingman (GB)–Sealife (IRE), by Sea the Stars (IRE). (200,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (IRE), $100,000.
|Burning Ambition, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Do You Remember (SAF), by Silvano (GER). O-Michael De Broglio, B-Michael De Broglio (KY), $50,000.
|Also Ran: Nicest (IRE), Queen Goddess, Closing Remarks, Cloudy Dawn (IRE), Flippant, Empress Josephine (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (yl)
|Margins: 5, 1 3/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 2.50, 3.10, 10.50.
