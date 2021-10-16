North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 16

SANDS POINT S. (G2), BEL, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 10-16.

7—

FLUFFY SOCKS, f, 3, Slumber (GB)–Breakfast Time, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-Head Of Plains Partners (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Joel Rosario, $110,000.

4—

Runaway Rumour, f, 3, Flintshire (GB)–Elusive Rumour, by Elusive Quality. O-Lawrence Goichman, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), $40,000.

5—

Higher Truth (IRE), f, 3, Galileo (IRE)–Wannabe Better (IRE), by Duke of Marmalade (IRE). (500,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Ryan, Michael J, Drown, Jeff and Team Hanley, B-Churchtown House Stud (IRE), $24,000.

Also Ran: Our Flash Drive, Plum Ali, Third Draft, Harajuku (IRE).

Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (fm)

Margins: NK, HF, 3/4.