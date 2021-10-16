October 17, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 16

October 16, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

QUEEN ELIZABETH II CHALLENGE CUP S. (G1), KEE, $500,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 10-16.
3—SHANTISARA (IRE), f, 3, Coulsty (IRE)–Kharana (IRE), by Dalakhani (IRE). (10,000gns 2020 TATGNS). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and LaPenta, Robert V, B-Mr Oliver Donlon (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Flavien Prat, $300,000.
2—Technical Analysis (IRE), f, 3, Kingman (GB)–Sealife (IRE), by Sea the Stars (IRE). (200,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (IRE), $100,000.
1—Burning Ambition, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Do You Remember (SAF), by Silvano (GER). O-Michael De Broglio, B-Michael De Broglio (KY), $50,000.
Also Ran: Nicest (IRE), Queen Goddess, Closing Remarks, Cloudy Dawn (IRE), Flippant, Empress Josephine (IRE).
Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (yl)
Margins: 5, 1 3/4, 2 1/4.
Odds: 2.50, 3.10, 10.50.
 
SANDS POINT S. (G2), BEL, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 10-16.
7—FLUFFY SOCKS, f, 3, Slumber (GB)–Breakfast Time, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-Head Of Plains Partners (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Joel Rosario, $110,000.
4—Runaway Rumour, f, 3, Flintshire (GB)–Elusive Rumour, by Elusive Quality. O-Lawrence Goichman, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), $40,000.
5—Higher Truth (IRE), f, 3, Galileo (IRE)–Wannabe Better (IRE), by Duke of Marmalade (IRE). (500,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Ryan, Michael J, Drown, Jeff and Team Hanley, B-Churchtown House Stud (IRE), $24,000.
Also Ran: Our Flash Drive, Plum Ali, Third Draft, Harajuku (IRE).
Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (fm)
Margins: NK, HF, 3/4.
Odds: 4.10, 12.20, 1.25.

