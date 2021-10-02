North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 2

CHAMPAGNE S. (G1), BEL, $500,000, 2YO, 1M, 10-2.

3—

JACK CHRISTOPHER, c, 2, Munnings–Rushin No Blushin, by Half Ours. ($135,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Bakke, Jim, Isbister, Gerald, Coolmore Stud and Brant, Peter M, B-Castleton Lyons & Kilboy Estate (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $275,000.

6—

Commandperformance, c, 2, Union Rags–Smitten, by Tapit. ($220,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable and St Elias Stable, B-Damara Farm LC (KY), $100,000.

1—

Wit, c, 2, Practical Joke–Numero d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($575,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, St Elias Stable and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Rosilyn Polan (KY), $60,000.

Also Ran: My Prankster, Gunite, Kavod.

Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 2 3/4, 7, 4.