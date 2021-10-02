North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 2

|CHAMPAGNE S. (G1), BEL, $500,000, 2YO, 1M, 10-2.
|3—
|JACK CHRISTOPHER, c, 2, Munnings–Rushin No Blushin, by Half Ours. ($135,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Bakke, Jim, Isbister, Gerald, Coolmore Stud and Brant, Peter M, B-Castleton Lyons & Kilboy Estate (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $275,000.
|6—
|Commandperformance, c, 2, Union Rags–Smitten, by Tapit. ($220,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable and St Elias Stable, B-Damara Farm LC (KY), $100,000.
|1—
|Wit, c, 2, Practical Joke–Numero d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($575,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, St Elias Stable and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Rosilyn Polan (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: My Prankster, Gunite, Kavod.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 7, 4.
|Odds: 1.70, 12.60, 2.45.
|WOODWARD S. (G1), BEL, $500,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 10-2.
|3—
|ART COLLECTOR, c, 4, Bernardini–Distorted Legacy, by Distorted Humor. O-Bruce Lunsford, B-W Bruce Lunsford (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Luis Saez, $275,000.
|2—
|Maxfield, c, 4, Street Sense–Velvety, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $100,000.
|1—
|Dr Post, c, 4, Quality Road–Mary Delaney, by Hennessy. ($200,000 ’17 KEENOV; $400,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-St Elias Stable, B-Cloyce C Clark (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Code of Honor, Forza Di Oro, Mo Gotcha.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 1, 2HF.
|Odds: 2.75, 0.90, 10.40.
|LUKAS CLASSIC S. (G3), CD, $337,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 10-2.
|2—
|KNICKS GO, h, 5, Paynter–Kosmo’s Buddy, by Outflanker. ($40,000 ’16 KEENOV; $87,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Korea Racing Authority, B-Angie Moore (MD), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $184,140.
|5—
|Independence Hall, c, 4, Constitution–Kalahari Cat, by Cape Town. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, WinStar Farm, LLC, Verratti, Kathleen and Verratti, Robert, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $79,400.
|4—
|Shared Sense, r, 4, Street Sense–Collective, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $39,700.
|Also Ran: Tacitus, Chess Chief, Sprawl.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, 1HF, HD.
|Odds: 0.10, 10.00, 27.70.
|RODEO DRIVE S. (G1), SA, $302,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 10-2.
|4—
|GOING TO VEGAS, f, 4, Goldencents–Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. O-Abbondanza Racing, LLC, Medallion Racing and MyRacehorse, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Umberto Rispoli, $180,000.
|8—
|Luck, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Gold Round (IRE), by Caerleon. O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY), $60,000.
|1—
|Dogtag, m, 5, War Front–Diamond Necklace, by Unbridled’s Song. O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Neige Blanche (FR), Rideforthecause, Magic Attitude (GB), Red Lark (IRE), Crystalle, Fast Jet Court (BRZ).
|Winning Time: 1:58 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 1HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 1.10, 2.40, 5.40.
|AWESOME AGAIN S. (G1), SA, $301,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 10-2.
|5—
|MEDINA SPIRIT, c, 3, Protonico–Mongolian Changa, by Brilliant Speed. ($1,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $35,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Zedan Racing Stables, Inc, B-Gail Rice (FL), T-Bob Baffert, J-John R. Velazquez, $180,000.
|4—
|Stilleto Boy, g, 3, Shackleford–Rosie’s Ransom, by Marquetry. ($420,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Steve Moger, B-John Kerber & Iveta Kerber (KY), $60,000.
|3—
|Express Train, c, 4, Union Rags–I’m a Flake, by Mineshaft. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Tripoli, Tizamagician, Idol, Azul Coast, Midcourt.
|Winning Time: 1:49 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, 2, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 54.80, 6.70.
|ACK ACK S. (G3), CD, $297,250, 3YO/UP, 1M, 10-2.
|7—
|PLAINSMAN, h, 6, Flatter–S S Pinafore, by Street Sense. ($350,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Joseph Minor (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $178,800.
|10—
|Beau Liam, c, 3, Liam’s Map–Belle of Perintown, by Dehere. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $58,000.
|8—
|Atoka, c, 4, Union Rags–Splendor Town, by Speightstown. ($190,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Lukas, Laurie, Lukas, D Wayne, Heird, Jim and Green, Eleanor, B-Katierich Farms (KY), $29,000.
|Also Ran: Rushie, South Bend, Mr Dumas, Guest Suite, Exculpatory, Mo Mosa.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 2 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 5.80, 0.50, 40.60.
|JOHN HENRY TURF CHAMPIONSHIP S. (G2), SA, $203,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 10-2.
|4—
|UNITED, g, 6, Giant’s Causeway–Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. ($240,000 ’15 KEENOV; $300,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Rosemont Farm LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|6—
|Acclimate, g, 7, Acclamation–Knows No Bounds, by Boundary. ($30,000 ’15 BESOCT). O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Timmy Time Racing, LLC and Tevelde, Ken, B-Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA), $40,000.
|12—
|Friar’s Road, c, 4, Quality Road–My Sugar Bear, by Giant’s Causeway. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Warren, Jr, Mr and Mrs William K, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Award Winner, Master Piece (CHI), Cupid’s Claws, Red King, Ready Soul, Neptune’s Storm, Count of Amazonia (IRE), Camino Del Paraiso, Media Blitz.
|Winning Time: 1:58 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, NO, 1.
|Odds: 1.40, 7.80, 4.00.
|SANTA ANITA SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP S. (G2), SA, $200,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-2.
|1—
|DR. SCHIVEL, c, 3, Violence–Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Branch, William A, B-William A Branch & Arnold R Hill (KY), T-Mark Glatt, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|5—
|Flagstaff, g, 7, Speightstown–Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. ($475,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Lane’s End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC, B-Summer Wind Farm (KY), $40,000.
|4—
|C Z Rocket, g, 7, City Zip–Successful Sarah, by Successful Appeal. ($800,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Altamira Racing Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, Barber, Gary and Kagele, Tom, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Colt Fiction, Collusion Illusion, Vertical Threat.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, NO, 7.
|Odds: 1.80, 3.80, 2.40.
|MISS GRILLO S. (G2), BEL, $200,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 10-2.
|1—
|SAIL BY, f, 2, Astern (AUS)–Fly By, by Johar. O-Treadway Racing Stable, B-Jeff Treadway (KY), T-Leah Gyarmati, J-Junior Alvarado, $110,000.
|4—
|Kinchen (IRE), f, 2, Lope De Vega (IRE)–Miss Nouriya (GB), by Galileo (IRE). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Fifth Avenue Bloodstock (IRE), $40,000.
|6—
|McKulick (GB), f, 2, Frankel (GB)–Astrelle (IRE), by Makfi (GB). (180,000GNS ’20 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc., B-Essafinaat UK Ltd. (GB), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Philly Eagles (IRE), Hail To, Charlee O.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, HD, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 12.30, 3.55, 0.45.
|BELMONT TURF SPRINT INVITATIONAL S. (G3), BEL, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 10-2.
|3—
|ARREST ME RED, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Maraschino Red, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Lael Stables, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $110,000.
|7—
|Pulsate, h, 5, Speightstown–Celestial Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($135,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $280,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Marc Keller, B-Austin Paul (KY), $40,000.
|9—
|Chewing Gum, h, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–Shared Heart, by Forestry. O-Wachtel Stable, Pantofel Stable and Zaro, Jerold L, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Backtohisroots, Therapist, Guildsman (FR), Buy Land and See.
|Winning Time: 1:07 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.30, 6.20, 5.50.
|CITY OF HOPE MILE S. (G2), SA, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 10-2.
|2—
|MO FORZA, h, 5, Uncle Mo–Inflamed, by Unusual Heat. O-Bardy Farm and OG Boss, B-Bardy Farm (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|5—
|Smooth Like Strait, c, 4, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $40,000.
|3—
|Hit the Road, c, 4, More Than Ready–Highway Mary, by U S Ranger. O-D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc, Taste of Victory Stables, Gold, Rick, Maslowski, Tony E and Odmark, Dave, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Red Storm Risen, Order and Law.
|Winning Time: 1:32 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HD, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 1.90, 5.10.
