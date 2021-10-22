North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 22

SYCAMORE S. (G3), KEE, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 10-22.

6—

SPOOKY CHANNEL, g, 6, English Channel–Spooky Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($10,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-NBS Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Jason Barkley, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $90,000.

12—

Two Emmys, g, 5, English Channel–Miss Emmy, by Buddha. ($4,500 ’17 KEESEP). O-Wolfe Racing LLC and Robertson, Hugh H, B-Tottenwood Thoroughbreds, Inc (KY), $30,000.

4—

Ry’s the Guy, h, 5, Distorted Humor–Sleepytime (IRE), by Royal Academy. ($90,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Tenth Street Stables LLC (KY), $15,000.

Also Ran: Bama Breeze, Another Mystery, Sole Volante, Kentucky Ghost, Ajourneytofreedom, Glynn County, Yamato, Breakpoint (CHI).

Winning Time: 2:29 3/5 (gd)

Margins: NK, 4 1/4, 1 3/4.