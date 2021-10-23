North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 23

HILL PRINCE S. (G2), BEL, $400,000, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 10-23.

9—

PUBLIC SECTOR (GB), c, 3, Kingman (GB)–Parle Moi (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). (170,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-The Kathryn Stud (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $220,000.

10—

Never Surprised, c, 3, Constitution–Tiz Dixie, by Tiznow. ($30,000 ’18 KEENOV; $200,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY), $80,000.

3—

It Can Be Done, g, 3, Temple City–Gotham City Girl, by Freud. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $48,000.

Also Ran: Hilliard, Soldier Rising (GB), War Bomber (IRE), Sifting Sands (GB), Slicked Back, He’spuregold, Founder, Original.

Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (fm)

Margins: NK, 1 3/4, 3/4.