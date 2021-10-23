North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 23

|HILL PRINCE S. (G2), BEL, $400,000, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 10-23.
|9—
|PUBLIC SECTOR (GB), c, 3, Kingman (GB)–Parle Moi (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). (170,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-The Kathryn Stud (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $220,000.
|10—
|Never Surprised, c, 3, Constitution–Tiz Dixie, by Tiznow. ($30,000 ’18 KEENOV; $200,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY), $80,000.
|3—
|It Can Be Done, g, 3, Temple City–Gotham City Girl, by Freud. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Hilliard, Soldier Rising (GB), War Bomber (IRE), Sifting Sands (GB), Slicked Back, He’spuregold, Founder, Original.
|Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 3.30, 7.50, 48.75.
|RAVEN RUN S. (G2), KEE, $250,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 10-23.
|8—
|CARAMEL SWIRL, f, 3, Union Rags–Caramel Snap, by Smart Strike. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $150,000.
|2—
|Joy’s Rocket, f, 3, Anthony’s Cross–Queenie’s Pride, by Special Rate. ($47,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Team Hanley and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Weston Thoroughbreds Training & Sales (FL), $50,000.
|7—
|Cilla, f, 3, California Chrome–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. O-P Dale Ladner, B-Brett A Brinkman & P Dale Ladner (LA), $25,000.
|Also Ran: Shalimar Gardens, Souper Sensational, Obligatory, Miss Speedy, Strong Silent, Minute Waltz, Someone Said So, Zainalarab.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 2, 4.
|Odds: 3.30, 24.00, 10.30.
|NOBLE DAMSEL S. (G3), BEL, $200,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 10-23.
|5—
|SHIFTY SHE, m, 5, Gone Astray–Perilous Hope, by Strong Hope. O-Pallas, Chris and Rothenberg, Harvey E, B-Chris Pallas & George Klein (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Edwin Gonzalez, $110,000.
|3—
|High Opinion, f, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–More Respect, by More Than Ready. ($130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Woodford Racing, LLC and Team D, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), $40,000.
|2—
|Flower Point, m, 5, Point of Entry–Fab Flowers, by Lewis Michael. O-Steve Feiger, B-Steve Feiger (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: In a Hurry, Love And Thunder (IRE), Tamahere (FR), Risky Mischief, Marlborough Road (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:33 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, HF.
|Odds: 6.60, 2.30, 13.80.
|HENDRIE S. (G3), WO, $126,144, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 10-23.
|2—
|OUR SECRET AGENT, f, 4, Secret Circle–Avalos, by Holy Bull. O-Gary Barber, B-Paul Tackett Revocable Trust (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Kazushi Kimura, $72,775.
|6—
|Amalfi Coast, m, 5, Tapizar–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), $29,110.
|5—
|La Libertee, f, 3, Constitution–La Rambla, by City Zip. O-Tracy Farmer, B-Tracy Farmer (KY), $13,342.
|Also Ran: Fiduciary (GB), Betwixting, Toffen.
|Winning Time: 1:15 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, HD, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.25, 1.95, 16.15.
