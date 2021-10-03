North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 3

|FRIZETTE S. (G1), BEL, $400,000, 2YO, F, 1M, 10-3.
|6—
|ECHO ZULU, f, 2, Gun Runner–Letgomyecho, by Menifee. ($300,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-L and N Racing LLC and Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Betz, J Betz, Burns, CHNNHK, Magers, CoCo Equine & Ramsby (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $220,000.
|8—
|Gerrymander, f, 2, Into Mischief–Ruby Lips, by Hard Spun. ($375,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC & Pollock Farms (KY), $80,000.
|2—
|A Mo Reay, f, 2, Uncle Mo–Margaret Reay, by Pioneerof the Nile. ($400,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-My Racehorse Stable and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-T & G Farm of Kentucky, LLC (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Magic Circle, Saucy Lady T, Jester Calls Nojoy, Hot Fudge, Jumeirah, Frosty Brew.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (ft)
|Margins: 7 1/4, 3, NK.
|Odds: 0.35, 10.60, 6.50.
|WAYA S. (G3), BEL, $300,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/8MT, 10-3.
|7—
|MY SISTER NAT (FR), m, 6, Acclamation (GB)–Starlet’s Sister (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (20,000EUR ’16 ARQFEB). O-Peter M Brant, B-Ecurie Des Monceaux (FR), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $165,000.
|4—
|Orglandes (FR), m, 5, Le Havre (IRE)–Influence (FR), by Dansili (GB). (75,000EUR ’17 ARQOCT). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables, and Caruso, Michael J., B-S A Franklin Finance & Elisabeth Vidal (FR), $60,000.
|2—
|Always Shopping, m, 5, Awesome Again–Stopshoppingmaria, by More Than Ready. O-Repole Stable, B-Repole Stable Inc (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Sister Otoole, Beautiful Lover, Call Me Love (GB), Lovely Lucky.
|Winning Time: 2:15 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, NK, 1HF.
|Odds: 0.50, 13.20, 9.00.
|ZENYATTA S. (G2), SA, $201,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 10-3.
|3—
|PRIVATE MISSION, f, 3, Into Mischief–Private Gift, by Unbridled. ($750,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Baoma Corporation, B-Mt Brilliant Broodmares I LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|2—
|As Time Goes By, f, 4, American Pharoah–Take Charge Lady, by Dehere. O-Tabor, Michael B, Magnier, Mrs John, and Smith, Derrick, B-Orpendale & Chelston (KY), $40,000.
|4—
|Miss Bigly, m, 5, Gemologist–Miss Puzzle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). ($120,000 ’16 KEENOV; $20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-SF Bloodstock (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Stellar Sound, Lady Kate, Samurai Charm, Miss Stormy D, California Kook.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 2 1/4, 6HF.
|Odds: 1.10, 1.70, 17.80.
|PILGRIM S. (G2), BEL, $186,000, 2YO, 1 1/16MT, 10-3.
|3—
|ANNAPOLIS, c, 2, War Front–My Miss Sophia, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Bass Racing, LLC, B-Bass Stables, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $110,000.
|1—
|Portfolio Company, c, 2, Kitten’s Joy–Iteration, by Wild Again. ($125,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $40,000.
|4—
|Limited Liability, c, 2, Kitten’s Joy–Hold Harmless, by Blame. O-Stuart S Janney, III, B-Stuart S Janney, III LLC (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Doctor Jeff.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 5, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 0.65, 2.35, 5.80.
|ONTARIO FASHION S. (G3), WO, $140,463, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-3.
|1—
|AMALFI COAST, m, 5, Tapizar–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Justin Stein, $85,369.
|2—
|Summer Sunday, m, 6, Silent Name (JPN)–Dancing Allstar, by Millennium Allstar. (C$95,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Scott, Anne and William J, B-Trinity West Stables LTD (ON), $28,456.
|3—
|Golden Vision, m, 5, Court Vision–Good as Gold, by Petionville. O-Lickrish, Elizabeth and Gordon, B-Elizabeth Lickrish & Gordon M Lickrish (ON), $15,651.
|Also Ran: Betwixting, Ima Beast, Jeannie’s Beepbeep.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.85, 9.10, 19.25.
|CHILLINGWORTH S. (G3), SA, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 10-3.
|5—
|CE CE, m, 5, Elusive Quality–Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. O-Bo Hirsch, LLC, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Victor Espinoza, $60,000.
|4—
|On Deck, m, 5, First Samurai–What’smineismine, by Mineshaft. ($140,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Kum, Hon Cheung and Tsai, Hsiu Mei, B-Shawhan Place LLC, Dr Perry Wornall & Billy Thomson (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Scotish Star (ARG), f, 4, Key Deputy–Scarlatt (ARG), by Orpen. O-La Providencia, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-La Providencia (ARG), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Proud Emma, Eyes Open.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|Margins: 5, NK, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 0.20, 31.70, 3.80.
