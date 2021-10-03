North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 3

ONTARIO FASHION S. (G3), WO, $140,463, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-3.

1—

AMALFI COAST, m, 5, Tapizar–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Justin Stein, $85,369.

2—

Summer Sunday, m, 6, Silent Name (JPN)–Dancing Allstar, by Millennium Allstar. (C$95,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Scott, Anne and William J, B-Trinity West Stables LTD (ON), $28,456.

3—

Golden Vision, m, 5, Court Vision–Good as Gold, by Petionville. O-Lickrish, Elizabeth and Gordon, B-Elizabeth Lickrish & Gordon M Lickrish (ON), $15,651.

Also Ran: Betwixting, Ima Beast, Jeannie’s Beepbeep.

Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1, 1 1/4, 3/4.