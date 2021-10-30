October 31, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 30

FAYETTE S. (G2), KEE, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 10-30.
5—INDEPENDENCE HALL, c, 4, Constitution–Kalahari Cat, by Cape Town. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, WinStar Farm, LLC, Verratti, Kathleen and Verratti, Robert, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Javier Castellano, $120,000.
7—Code of Honor, h, 5, Noble Mission (GB)–Reunited, by Dixie Union. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (KY), $40,000.
6—King Fury, c, 3, Curlin–Taris, by Flatter. ($950,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm, LLC, B-Heider Family Stables, LLC (KY), $20,000.
Also Ran: Night Ops, Militarist, Manhattan Up, Major Fed, Fort Peck.
Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (sy)
Margins: 7 1/4, 1, 2 3/4.
Odds: 3.50, 2.30, 1.80.
 
AUTUMN MISS S. (G3), SA, $101,500, 3YO, F, 1MT, 10-30.
3—BURGOO ALLEY (IRE), f, 3, Footstepsinthesand (GB)–Nurama (GB), by Daylami (IRE). O-CYBT, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray, B-Mr Eoghan Grogan (IRE), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Umberto Rispoli, $60,000.
7—Spanish Loveaffair, f, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Spanish Bunny, by Unusual Heat. ($35,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Barber, Gary and Hernon, Michael, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $20,000.
4—Javanica, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Shuruq, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Zero Tolerance, Eddie’s New Dream, Freedom Flyer, Madone, Ego Trip (IRE).
Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
Margins: HF, 1, HF.
Odds: 5.30, 2.90, 14.90.

