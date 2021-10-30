North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 30

|FAYETTE S.
(G2), KEE, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 10-30.
|5—
|INDEPENDENCE HALL, c, 4, Constitution–Kalahari Cat, by Cape Town. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, WinStar Farm, LLC, Verratti, Kathleen and Verratti, Robert, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Javier Castellano, $120,000.
|7—
|Code of Honor, h, 5, Noble Mission (GB)–Reunited, by Dixie Union. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (KY), $40,000.
|6—
|King Fury, c, 3, Curlin–Taris, by Flatter. ($950,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm, LLC, B-Heider Family Stables, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Night Ops, Militarist, Manhattan Up, Major Fed, Fort Peck.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 7 1/4, 1, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 3.50, 2.30, 1.80.
|
