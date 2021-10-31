North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 31

ONTARIO DERBY (G3), WO, $128,562, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 10-31.

4—

FROSTED OVER, c, 3, Frosted–Candy Crush, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($275,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Gary Barber, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Kazushi Kimura, $72,633.

5—

Riptide Rock, g, 3, Point of Entry–Irish Influence, by Stephen Got Even. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $29,053.

1—

Artie’s Storm, g, 3, We Miss Artie–Tiz Stormy Now, by Tiznow. O-Buttigieg Training Centre, B-Sunrise Farm (ON), $14,769.

Also Ran: Dolder Grand, Swot Analysis, Hit the Point, British Royalty, Master of the Ring.

Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 3 3/4, 1HF, 1.