North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 31

|TWILIGHT DERBY (G2), SA, $202,500, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 10-31.
|2—
|SUBCONSCIOUS, g, 3, Tapit–Sweet Dreams, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($380,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Buscar Stables, Inc (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $120,000.
|7—
|Cathkin Peak (IRE), g, 3, Alhebayeb (IRE)–Drumcliffe Dancer (IRE), by Footstepsinthesand (GB). (EUR17,000 ’19 GOFSPT). O-CYBT, Sterling Stables LLC, and Nentwig, Michael, B- G. Kinch (IRE), $40,000.
|10—
|Beyond Brilliant, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Summer On the Lawn, by First Defence. ($200,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll, John D Fielding& Robert L Tribbett (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Hudson Ridge, Flashiest, Zoffarelli (IRE), Jungle Cry, None Above the Law, Rock Your World, Wootton Asset (FR).
|Winning Time: 1:47 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.90, 26.20, 10.90.
|BOLD RULER H. (G3), BEL, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 10-31.
|7—
|WONDRWHERECRAIGIS, g, 4, Munnings–Social Assassin, by Giant’s Causeway. ($67,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), Madaket Stables LLC and Caruso, Michael J, B-Fleur de Lis Stables (KY), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Luis Saez, $110,000.
|6—
|Continuation, c, 4, Munnings–Arlene’s Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-PT and K Stable, B-Arlene London (KY), $40,000.
|3—
|Plainsman, h, 6, Flatter–S S Pinafore, by Street Sense. ($350,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Joseph Minor (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Drafted, Amatteroftime, Wendell Fong, Lil Commissioner.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 2.20, 6.70, 1.10.
|ONTARIO DERBY (G3), WO, $128,562, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 10-31.
|4—
|FROSTED OVER, c, 3, Frosted–Candy Crush, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($275,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Gary Barber, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Kazushi Kimura, $72,633.
|5—
|Riptide Rock, g, 3, Point of Entry–Irish Influence, by Stephen Got Even. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $29,053.
|1—
|Artie’s Storm, g, 3, We Miss Artie–Tiz Stormy Now, by Tiznow. O-Buttigieg Training Centre, B-Sunrise Farm (ON), $14,769.
|Also Ran: Dolder Grand, Swot Analysis, Hit the Point, British Royalty, Master of the Ring.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1HF, 1.
|Odds: 8.70, 2.50, 8.05.
