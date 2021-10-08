October 9, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 8

ALCIBIADES S. (G1), KEE, $400,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 10-8.
1—JUJU’S MAP, f, 2, Liam’s Map–Nagambie, by Flatter. ($190,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $300,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Albaugh Family Stables LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $240,000.
8—Distinctlypossible, f, 2, Curlin–Funny Proposition, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($200,000 ’20 KEESEP; $670,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Finder, Gary, Belmar Racing and Breeding, LLC, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna and Team Hanley, B-John C Oxley (KY), $80,000.
3—Sequist, f, 2, Nyquist–Secret Garden (PER), by Flanders Fields. ($100,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Gervais, Lori, Pigg, Charles R, Andres, Tom, Stewart, Dallas and Kraft, Karen, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), $40,000.
Also Ran: Mama Rina, Matareya, Dream Lith, Penny Saver, Miss Interpret, Runup, Myfavoritedaughter, Pipeline Girl.
Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 4 1/4, NK, 1 1/4.
Odds: 2.40, 7.80, 24.30.
 
PHOENIX S. (G2), KEE, $250,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-8.
6—SPECIAL RESERVE, g, 5, Midshipman–Love Spun, by Hard Spun. ($60,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $140,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Russell L Reineman Stable, Inc (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Joel Rosario, $150,000.
5—Aloha West, c, 4, Hard Spun–Island Bound, by Speightstown. ($160,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Robert T Manfuso & Katharine M Voss (MD), $50,000.
2—Mucho, h, 5, Blame–Extent, by Pulpit. O-WSS Racing, LLC and 4 G Racing, LLC, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $25,000.
Also Ran: Endorsed, Sir Alfred James, Just Might, Quick Tempo.
Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
Margins: NK, 2, 3.
Odds: 1.20, 1.70, 13.40.

