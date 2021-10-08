North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 8

ALCIBIADES S. (G1), KEE, $400,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 10-8.

1—

JUJU’S MAP, f, 2, Liam’s Map–Nagambie, by Flatter. ($190,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $300,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Albaugh Family Stables LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $240,000.

8—

Distinctlypossible, f, 2, Curlin–Funny Proposition, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($200,000 ’20 KEESEP; $670,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Finder, Gary, Belmar Racing and Breeding, LLC, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna and Team Hanley, B-John C Oxley (KY), $80,000.

3—

Sequist, f, 2, Nyquist–Secret Garden (PER), by Flanders Fields. ($100,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Gervais, Lori, Pigg, Charles R, Andres, Tom, Stewart, Dallas and Kraft, Karen, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), $40,000.

Also Ran: Mama Rina, Matareya, Dream Lith, Penny Saver, Miss Interpret, Runup, Myfavoritedaughter, Pipeline Girl.

Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 4 1/4, NK, 1 1/4.