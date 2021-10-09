North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 9

JOE HIRSCH TURF CLASSIC (G1), BEL, $500,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 10-9.

4—

ROCKEMPEROR (IRE), h, 5, Holy Roman Emperor (IRE)–Motivation (FR), by Muhtathir (GB). (50,000EUR ’17 ARQAUG; 12,000EUR 2018 ARQMAY). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael, Wonder Stables, Kisber, Michael E and Caruso, Michael J, B-Haras du Mezeray (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $275,000.

1—

Serve the King (GB), h, 5, Kingman (GB)–Fallen in Love (GB), by Galileo (IRE). (260,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Normandie Stud Ltd (GB), $100,000.

3—

Gufo, c, 4, Declaration of War–Floy, by Petionville. O-Otter Bend Stables, LLC, B-John Little & Stephen Cainelli (KY), $60,000.

Also Ran: Channel Maker, Arklow, Japan (GB), Cross Border.

Winning Time: 2:25 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 2, 1HF, 1 1/4.