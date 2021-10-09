North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 9

|KEENELAND TURF MILE (G1), KEE, $750,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 10-9.
|3—
|IN LOVE (BRZ), g, 5, Agnes Gold (Jpn)–Last Bet (Brz), by Know Heights (Ire), O-Bonne Chance Farm and Stud R D, B-Fazenda Mondesir/Stud Rio Dois Irmaos, T-Paulo Lobo, J-Alex Achard, $450,000.
|5—
|Tell Your Daddy, g, 5, Scat Daddy–Harbingerofthings, by Rockport Harbor. ($250,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Flying P Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $150,000.
|13—
|Somelikeithotbrown, h, 5, Big Brown–Marilyn Monroan, by Tapit. O-Skychai Racing LLC and Sand Dollar Stable LLC, B-Hot Pink Stables & Sand Dollar Stables (NY), $75,000.
|Also Ran: Ivar (BRZ), Space Traveller (GB), Front Run the Fed, Pixelate, Diamond Oops, Argentello (IRE), Monarchs Glen (GB), Brown Storm (CHI), Order of Australia (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, HD.
|Odds: 12.30, 29.10, 6.80.
|JOE HIRSCH TURF CLASSIC (G1), BEL, $500,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 10-9.
|4—
|ROCKEMPEROR (IRE), h, 5, Holy Roman Emperor (IRE)–Motivation (FR), by Muhtathir (GB). (50,000EUR ’17 ARQAUG; 12,000EUR 2018 ARQMAY). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael, Wonder Stables, Kisber, Michael E and Caruso, Michael J, B-Haras du Mezeray (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $275,000.
|1—
|Serve the King (GB), h, 5, Kingman (GB)–Fallen in Love (GB), by Galileo (IRE). (260,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Normandie Stud Ltd (GB), $100,000.
|3—
|Gufo, c, 4, Declaration of War–Floy, by Petionville. O-Otter Bend Stables, LLC, B-John Little & Stephen Cainelli (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Channel Maker, Arklow, Japan (GB), Cross Border.
|Winning Time: 2:25 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 1HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 15.60, 14.80, 1.85.
|BREEDERS’ FUTURITY (G1), KEE, $500,000, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 10-9.
|6—
|RATTLE N ROLL, c, 2, Connect–Jazz Tune, by Johannesburg. ($55,000 ’19 KEENOV; $210,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-St Simon Place (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $300,000.
|1—
|Double Thunder, c, 2, Super Saver–Rattataptap, by Tapit. ($60,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred, LTD, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $100,000.
|13—
|Classic Causeway, c, 2, Giant’s Causeway–Private World, by Thunder Gulch. O-Kentucky West Racing LLC and Cooper, Clarke M, B-Kentucky West Racing LLC & Clarke M Cooper Family Living Trust (KY), $50,000.
|Also Ran: American Sanctuary, Costa Terra, Mr. Bouma, Stellar Tap, Kevin’s Folly, Great Escape, Seal Beach, Mac’s Time, King Curlin, Don’t Wait Up.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 8.70, 7.20, 1.90.
|FIRST LADY S. (G1), KEE, $400,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 10-9.
|9—
|BLOWOUT (GB), m, 5, Dansili (GB)–Beauty Parlour (GB), by Deep Impact (JPN). (450,000EUR ’16 GOFNOV). O-Peter M Brant, B-Dayton Investments Ltd (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Flavien Prat, $240,000.
|6—
|Regal Glory, m, 5, Animal Kingdom–Mary’s Follies, by More Than Ready. ($925,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Peter M Brant, B-Paul P Pompa (KY), $80,000.
|2—
|Empress Josephine (IRE), f, 3, Galileo (IRE)–Lillie Langtry (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Coolmore (IRE), $40,000.
|Also Ran: Althiqa (GB), Abscond, Viadera (GB), Harvey’s Lil Goil, Daddy Is a Legend, Dalika (GER), Hendy Woods, Star Command, La Signare (FR).
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: HF, HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 5.30, 5.80, 11.50.
|THOROUGHBRED CLUB OF AMERICA S. (G2), KEE, $250,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-9.
|6—
|BELL’S THE ONE, m, 5, Majesticperfection–Street Mate, by Street Cry (IRE). ($155,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Bret Jones (KY), T-Neil L. Pessin, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $150,000.
|2—
|Club Car, m, 5, Malibu Moon–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ball, Michael and Katherine G, B-Brett A Brinkman & P Dale Ladner (KY), $50,000.
|4—
|Estilo Talentoso, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Bazinga Baby, by Afleet Alex. ($77,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $15,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Medallion Racing, Fowler, Barry, Parkland Thoroughbreds, Little Red Feather Racing and BlackRidge Stables LLC, B-Mile High Bloodstock LLC (KY), $25,000.
|Also Ran: Inthemidstofbiz, Frank’s Rockette, Miss Mosaic.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, HD, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.10, 14.00, 2.70.
|VOSBURGH S. (G2), BEL, $232,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-9.
|5—
|FOLLOWING SEA, c, 3, Runhappy–Quick Flip, by Speightstown. O-Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Joel Rosario, $137,500.
|4—
|Firenze Fire, h, 6, Poseidon’s Warrior–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), $50,000.
|3—
|Baby Yoda, g, 3, Prospective–More Than Speed, by More Than Ready. O-Wachtel Stable, Barber, Gary, Pantofel Stable, LLC and Zaro, Jerold L, B-Kathleen Amaya, Alexandro Centofanti & Raffaele Centofanti (FL), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Good Effort (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 2HF, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 2.50, 1.15, 1.50.
|WOODFORD S. (G2), KEE, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 10-9.
|2—
|GOLDEN PAL, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Lady Shipman, by Midshipman. O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B, Smith, Derrick and Westerberg, B-Randall E Lowe (FL), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-John R. Velazquez, $120,000.
|6—
|Extravagant Kid, h, 8, Kiss the Kid–Pretty Extravagant, by With Distinction. O-DARRS, Inc, B-Vicino Racing Stable (FL), $40,000.
|7—
|County Final, g, 3, Oxbow–Tapajo, by Tapit. ($9,500 ’19 KEESEP; $475,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Sandbrook, William and Shannon, Anna Marie, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Johnny Unleashed, Inhalation (GB), Firecrow, Charcoal.
|Winning Time: 1:03 (gd)
|Margins: 2 1/4, HF, HD.
|Odds: 0.50, 3.30, 12.10.
|MATRON S. (G3), BEL, $150,000, 2YO, F, 6FT, 10-9.
|7—
|BUBBLE ROCK, f, 2, More Than Ready–Reef Point, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $82,500.
|12—
|Gal in a Rush, f, 2, Ghostzapper–Hudson River Gal, by Dynaformer. ($130,000 ’19 KEENOV; $375,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Larsen, Chris and Titletown Racing Stables, B-Tom & Mary Lou Teal & Adena Springs (KY), $30,000.
|3—
|Mystic Eyes, f, 2, Maclean’s Music–Cloudburst, by Storm Cat. ($40,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-MeB Racing Stables LLC and Esopi, Vincent D, B-Pursuit of Success LLC (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Makin My Move, The Club, Lady Danae, Dufresne, High Arabian, Mainstay.
|Winning Time: 1:08 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, HF.
|Odds: 1.50, 29.75, 3.50.
