North American Maiden Winners Oct. 26

|Flashback–Amanda’s Crown by Crown Ambassador; FLASHY BELLE, f, 2, IND, Mcl 20000, 10-26, 5 1/2f, 1:08 . B-Swifty Farms Inc. (IN.). $6,500 ’20 KEESEP. *1/2 to Picante Caliente ($290,309).
|Gun Runner–Simplify (G1P$261,658), by Pulpit; OPTIONALITY, f, 2, IND, Msw, 10-26, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY.).
|Sky Mesa–Dickson Street by Storm Boot; MIKE J, g, 2, FL, Msw, 10-26, 5 1/2f, 1:08 . B-Robin Lane Thoroughbreds, LLC (LA.).
|Speightster–Southern Flu by Dixie Union; SOUTHERN RUNNER, c, 2, PRX, Msw, 10-26, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm (KY.). $40,000 ’19 KEENOV; $52,000 2021 FTMTYO.
|Weigelia–Diamonds No More by Diamond; CALL ME G Q, c, 3, PRX, Mcl 25000, 10-26, 1m 70y, 1:48 4/5. B-Wynoaks Farm, LLC (PA.). *Full to No More Strippers ($393,387) *Full to Risque’s Diamond (SP$418,618).
|Hostile Takeover–She’s So Happy by Your Abc’s; HAPPY TAKEOVER, g, 4, MVR, Msw, 10-26, 6f, 1:16 3/5. B-Anthony Campbell (OH.).
|Musketier (GER)–Recovery Girl by Matty G; SETSON, g, 4, FE, Mcl 6250, 10-26, 1m 70y, 1:46 1/5. B-Andrew Stronach (CA.). $2,000 ’18 CTNAUG.
|Giant’s Causeway–Circumstances (IRE) by Galileo (IRE); STATE OF AFFAIR, g, 5, GRM, Msw, 10-23, 2 1/8mT, 4:03 2/5. B-Forging Oaks Farm, LLC (KY.). $65,000 ’17 KEESEP; 65,000gns 2018 TATAPR; 60,000gns 2019 TATHIT.
