North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 1

SPEAKEASY S., SA, $100,500, 2YO, 5FT, 10-1.

2—

ONE TIMER, g, 2, Trappe Shot–Spanish Star, by Blame. ($21,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC and Ravin, Richard, B-St Simon Place LLC (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-E. T. Baird, $60,000.

7—

Time to Party, g, 2, Kantharos–Party Smart, by Smart Strike. ($12,000 ’19 KEENOV; $72,000 ’20 OBSJAN; $45,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Gary Barber, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd & Bridlewood Farm (KY), $20,000.

4—

Forbidden Kingdom, c, 2, American Pharoah–Just Louise, by Five Star Day. ($300,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Springhouse Farm (KY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Miss Alacrity, Blame It On Rose, Rock the Belles.

Winning Time: :55 2/5 (fm)

Margins: 3/4, 2HF, 1HF.