North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 10

CUP AND SAUCER S., WO, $201,416, 2YO, 1 1/16MT, 10-10.

GOD OF LOVE, c, 2, Cupid–No Wonder, by Three Wonders. ($77,000 ’19 KEENOV; $9,000 ’20 KEESEP; $100,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary, B-William D Graham (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $120,271.

Fast Feet, g, 2, Tourist–Conquest Fleetfeet, by Afleet Alex. O-Gary Barber, B-Gary Barber (ON), $40,090.

Stronger Together, c, 2, Liam’s Map–Silky Girl, by Scat Daddy. O-Spruce Park Stable, B-Jim Dandy Stable (ON), $20,045.

Also Ran: Dancin in Da’nile, Shamateur, Spring Mountain, Brutality, Hidden Honor, Mentoring, Chairman Bob, Where’s Neal.

Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (yl)

Margins: 1 3/4, 1, 3.