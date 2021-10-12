October 13, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 12

October 12, 2021

M.P. BALLEZZI APPRECIATION MILE, PRX, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 10-12.
11—ROCK ON LUKE, g, 4, Conveyance–Slammin Beauty, by Grand Slam. ($7,500 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Jennifer M Truehart, B-Samuel Santiago (KY), T-Regina Brennan, J-Paco Lopez, $52,500.
4—Galerio, g, 5, Jump Start–Congaree Princess, by Congaree. O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Daniel Marconi (MD), $17,500.
8—Informative, c, 4, Bodemeister–Lucky Black, by Hard Spun. ($15,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $25,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Rose Hill Farm & John Trumbulovic (KY), $8,750.
Also Ran: Prince of Rain, I Am Redeemed, Senior Investment, Phat Man, Someday Jones, Lord Winsalot, Empty Tomb.
Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
Margins: 5HF, 3 1/4, HF.
Odds: 5.00, 4.00, 51.70.
 
FITZ DIXON, JR. MEMORIAL JUVENILE, PID, $75,200, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 10-11.
9—LONGSHADOW, c, 2, Tapiture–Crazy Cat Woman, by Kitten’s Joy. ($7,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-James K Horgan, B-Dede Mcgehee (KY), T-Kelsey Danner, J-Rocco Bowen, $45,000.
5—Nobals, g, 2, Noble Mission (GB)–Pearly Blue, by Empire Maker. ($3,500 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Dr John A Chandler (KY), $15,000.
6—Cloud Play, c, 2, Into Mischief–Cloudy Vow, by Broken Vow. O-Patricia Pavlish, B-Patricia Pavlish (KY), $7,500.
Also Ran: The Peninsula, Champion by Design, Center Mid Maddie, San Costantino, Runaway Breeze, Mark the Moose.
Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (ft)
Margins: NO, HF, NK.
Odds: 6.20, 1.00, 3.00.

