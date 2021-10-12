North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 12

M.P. BALLEZZI APPRECIATION MILE, PRX, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 10-12.

11—

ROCK ON LUKE, g, 4, Conveyance–Slammin Beauty, by Grand Slam. ($7,500 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Jennifer M Truehart, B-Samuel Santiago (KY), T-Regina Brennan, J-Paco Lopez, $52,500.

4—

Galerio, g, 5, Jump Start–Congaree Princess, by Congaree. O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Daniel Marconi (MD), $17,500.

8—

Informative, c, 4, Bodemeister–Lucky Black, by Hard Spun. ($15,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $25,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Rose Hill Farm & John Trumbulovic (KY), $8,750.

Also Ran: Prince of Rain, I Am Redeemed, Senior Investment, Phat Man, Someday Jones, Lord Winsalot, Empty Tomb.

Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)

Margins: 5HF, 3 1/4, HF.