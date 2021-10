North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 14

ITOBA STALLION SEASON FILLIES S., IND, $104,250, 3YO, F, 1M, 10-13.

9—

TUCKYOURTALEANDRUN, f, 3, Run Away and Hide–Tale, by Tale of the Cat. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $60,674.

5—

Quick and Easy, f, 3, What Now–Wife in the Wind, by Street Hero. O-Wright, Don R and Wright, Pepper, B-Don R Wright (IN), $20,225.

2—

Starlet Express, f, 3, Unbridled Express–Miss Carmelite, by Mutakddim. O-L T B, Inc and Hillerich Racing, Inc, B-LTB Inc & Hillerich Racing LLC (IN), $11,123.

Also Ran: Amazing Gal, Dance Money, Voodoo Justice, Eulalia, America Rules.

Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)

Margins: 1 1/4, HD, 11 1/4.