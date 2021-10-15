North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 15

GLEN COVE S., BEL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 7FT, 10-15.

6—

AUG LUTES, f, 3, Midnight Lute–Not My Tap, by Tapit. ($47,000 ’19 KEESEP; $70,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Commonwealth New Era Racing, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.

7—

Bay Storm, f, 3, Kantharos–Stormy Regatta, by Midshipman. ($400,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Bridlewood Farm, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $20,000.

11—

Keeper of Time (IRE), f, 3, Mehmas (IRE)–Motheeba, by Mustanfar. O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Finder, Gary, Cambron, Tim, and Cambron, Anna, B-D. & E. Phelan (IRE), $12,000.

Also Ran: Invincible Gal (GB), Alwayz Late, Miss Dracarys, Adelaide Miss, Por Que No, Honey Pants, Caldee, Orbs Baby Girl.

Winning Time: 1:20 1/5 (fm)

Margins: 1 1/4, NK, HD.