North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 16

OKLAHOMA CLASSICS DISTAFF S., RP, $145,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 10-15.

2—

SHE’S ALL WOLFE, f, 4, Magna Graduate–She’s All In, by Include. O-Robert H Zoellner, B-Robert H Zoellner (OK), T-Donnie K. Von Hemel, J-Richard E. Eramia, $87,000.

1—

Dipping In, f, 4, Lea–Soloing, by Runaway Groom. ($85,000 ’17 KEENOV; $80,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Ron Stolich, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $29,000.

8—

Lady Orchid, m, 5, Oratory–Burst of Life, by Soto. O-Lori L Bravo, B-Lori L Bravo (OK), $15,950.

Also Ran: Gotta See Red, Graygirlgo, Gospel Lucille, Okie Queen, Ekati’s Hit.

Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 3/4, 1 3/4, 1 3/4.