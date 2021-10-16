North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 16

|OKLAHOMA CLASSICS CUP S., RP, $175,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-15.
|1—
|ABSAROKA, g, 5, Flat Out–Wanton Song, by Brahms. O-Cowboy Stables LLC, B-Cowboy Stables,LLC (OK), T-C. R. Trout, J-David Cabrera, $105,000.
|6—
|Number One Dude, g, 3, American Lion–Ebony Uno, by Macho Uno. O-Terry Westemeir, B-Terry J Westemeir (OK), $35,000.
|2—
|Dont Tell Noobody, g, 4, Cyber Secret–Yucca, by Cactus Ridge. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Al J Horton (OK), $19,250.
|Also Ran: United Patriot, Tonaltalitarian, Great Faces.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 7, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 1.30, 5.80.
|OKLAHOMA CLASSICS DISTAFF S., RP, $145,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 10-15.
|2—
|SHE’S ALL WOLFE, f, 4, Magna Graduate–She’s All In, by Include. O-Robert H Zoellner, B-Robert H Zoellner (OK), T-Donnie K. Von Hemel, J-Richard E. Eramia, $87,000.
|1—
|Dipping In, f, 4, Lea–Soloing, by Runaway Groom. ($85,000 ’17 KEENOV; $80,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Ron Stolich, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $29,000.
|8—
|Lady Orchid, m, 5, Oratory–Burst of Life, by Soto. O-Lori L Bravo, B-Lori L Bravo (OK), $15,950.
|Also Ran: Gotta See Red, Graygirlgo, Gospel Lucille, Okie Queen, Ekati’s Hit.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1 3/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 2.10, 10.30, 2.40.
|OKLAHOMA CLASSICS SPRINT S., RP, $130,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-15.
|4—
|SHANNON C, g, 6, Latent Heat–Miranda Diane, by Fistfite. O-B and S Racing (Bozarth and Smith), B-B & S Racing (OK), T-Scott E. Young, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $78,000.
|7—
|Mesa Moon, g, 4, Sky Mesa–Creative Spirit, by Smarty Jones. O-Cimarron TTT Farms LLC, B-Cimarron TTT Farms, LLC (OK), $26,000.
|8—
|Welder, g, 8, The Visualiser–Dance Softly, by Tiznow. O-Ra-Max Farms LLC, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $14,300.
|Also Ran: Euromantic, Fast Breakin Cash, No Lak of Speed, Fly to the Bank, D Toz.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 1, 3/4.
|Odds: 5.40, 2.40, 0.90.
|OKLAHOMA CLASSICS DISTAFF TURF S., RP, $130,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 10-15.
|7—
|RUN SLEWPY RUN, f, 3, Den’s Legacy–Imadancingslew, by Evansville Slew. O-Walter M Jones, B-Walter M Jones (OK), T-Jesse Oberlander, J-Luis S. Quinonez, $78,000.
|9—
|Alternative Slew, m, 5, Alternation–Imadancingslew, by Evansville Slew. O-Walter M Jones, B-Walter M Jones (OK), $26,000.
|2—
|Twilight Curfew, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Code Book, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Champion Racing Stable, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $14,300.
|Also Ran: Country Daisy, Leather and Lace, Tiztheboss, Hawaiian Typhoon, Tic Toc Toccet, Courtly.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3, 2 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 2.40, 10.00.
|OKLAHOMA CLASSICS DISTAFF SPRINT S., RP, $130,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-15.
|3—
|SUNDAY FLASHBACK, f, 3, Flashback–Sundayville Break, by Sunday Break (JPN). O-C R Trout, B-C R Trout (OK), T-C. R. Trout, J-Jose L. Alvarez, $78,000.
|8—
|Our Musical Moment, m, 5, Bellamy Road–Moments of Joy, by Lost Code. ($20,000 ’17 HERTHB). O-Amato, Steve and Jazdzewski, Jon, B-Rusty Roberts (OK), $26,000.
|4—
|Casino Queen, m, 5, Read the Footnotes–Bianco, by Yes It’s True. O-Kelly Thiesing, B-Kelly Thiesing (OK), $14,300.
|Also Ran: Don’t Touch My Man, Stormieis Blue, Kallie Sioux, Yak Attack, Sweet Mary M, Polly Tiz, Machos Vision.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 3, 1HF.
|Odds: 0.20, 23.90, 9.60.
|OKC TURF CLASSIC S., RP, $130,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 10-15.
|2—
|PACIFIC TYPHOON, g, 8, Don’t Get Mad–My Stormy Elaine, by Stormy Atlantic. ($4,500 ’14 OKCAUG). O-Carol J Nelson, B-Clark O Brewster (OK), T-Austin Gustafson, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $78,000.
|4—
|Quarky, g, 5, The Factor–Beyond the Reach, by Sahm. ($20,000 ’16 KEENOV; $4,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Jerry Namy, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $26,000.
|3—
|Khola, g, 4, Pollard’s Vision–Buena Fortuna (MEX), by Election Day (IRE). O-Craddock Racing LLC, B-Kari Craddock (OK), $14,300.
|Also Ran: Half Ours to Keep, Sweet Medicine, Morhawk, Quality Rocket, Gospel Musketeer, Georgia Deputy, Yip Yip Kip, Tommyhawk.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 40.50, 2.10, 6.70.
|CALIFORNIA DISTAFF H., SA, $100,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, A6 1/2FT, 10-16.
|1—
|WARREN’S SHOWTIME, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|6—
|Sedamar, m, 5, Richard’s Kid–Win Allison Win, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Ruis Racing LLC, B-Mick Ruis (CA), $20,000.
|4—
|Anna Fantastic, f, 4, Cyclotron–Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Matson Racing and Headley, Karen, B-Karen Headley (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Bella Vita, Cassie Belle, Pulpit Rider.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 2.40, 7.30, 4.10.
|OKLAHOMA CLASSICS LASSIE S., RP, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 10-15.
|2—
|MORNING TWILIGHT, f, 2, Morning Line–Sweet Golden Carol, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($11,000 ’20 OBSJAN; $310,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Edwin S and Titletown Racing Stables, B-Joe Merrick (OK), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $60,000.
|11—
|Hits Pricey Legacy, f, 2, Den’s Legacy–High Price Hit, by Concord Point. O-C R Trout, B-C R Trout (OK), $20,000.
|1—
|Circle Back Girl, f, 2, Carpe Diem–Banka, by Kitalpha. ($9,500 ’19 KEENOV; $5,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $25,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Danny R Caldwell, B-John James Revocable Trust (OK), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Bring It On Baby, Smokin’ Okie, Lil’ Jimmi Sue, Tiptoe Henny, Boujee Britt, Take Me Serious, Freccia d’Argento, Presley’s Artwork.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7HF, HD, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 6.50, 0.50, 52.70.
|OKLAHOMA CLASSICS JUVENILE S., RP, $100,000, 2YO, C/G, 6F, 10-15.
|1—
|ROWDY RASCAL, g, 2, Den’s Legacy–Dancing Diva, by Affirmatif. O-JT Stables, LLC, B-Harmony Stable LLC (OK), T-Boyd Caster, J-Freddy Jose Manrrique, $60,000.
|4—
|Charming Oakie, c, 2, Fast Anna–Artistic Charm (GB), by Dutch Art (GB). O-Thumbs Up Racing, LLC, B-David Cobb (OK), $20,000.
|6—
|Cuatro Madres, g, 2, Jimmy Creed–Renee Z, by Tizway. O-Mazoch, Michael J and Mazoch, Linda, B-Mike Mazoch (OK), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Legionary, Inca Empire, Hopgun, Joe Bill, Just Becauseway, Evan’s Envy, Rainbow Gold, Dancing Devil, Blueskiesandangels, Heza Freak.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 1, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 3.80, 28.90, 1.90.
|ROCKY RUN S., DEL, $51,875, 2YO, 1M, 10-16.
|3—
|COOKE CREEK, c, 2, Uncle Mo–Genre, by Bernardini. O-Cheyenne Stable LLC, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), T-Jeremiah O’Dwyer, J-Angel Suarez, $30,000.
|7—
|Affable Monarch, c, 2, Arrogate–Social Queen, by Dynaformer. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $10,000.
|2—
|No Sabe Nada, g, 2, Jersey Town–Christmas Cove, by More Than Ready. ($2,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-R Racing Stable, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $6,875.
|Also Ran: Husband Material, Keiko Krahe, Bold Leader, Rich’s Way, Minecrafter, Fierce Warrior, Forty Stripes.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 2 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 13.80, 2.30, 4.30.
