North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 17

CALIFORNIA FLAG H., SA, $102,000, 3YO/UP, A6 1/2FT, 10-17.

9—

INDIAN PEAK, g, 4, Comic Strip–Ms. Booty, by Roar. O-Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.

4—

North County Guy, g, 6, The Pamplemousse–Warmth, by Unusual Heat. O-Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce, B-Edward C Allred (CA), $20,000.

6—

Unbridled Ethos, g, 6, Mizzen Mast–Seoul Unbridled, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Donald J Valpredo, B-Donald Valpredo (CA), $12,000.

Also Ran: Whooping Jay, Desmond Doss, Give Me the Lute, Tiger Dad, Loud Mouth, Ground Attack.

Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (fm)

Margins: HD, HD, 1 1/4.