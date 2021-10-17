North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 17

|FLORAL PARK S., BEL, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 10-17.
|7—
|TOO SEXY, f, 4, Quality Road–Cake Baby, by Stormy Atlantic. ($270,000 ’18 KEESEP; $120,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-Burleson Farm & McKenzie Bloodstock (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Jose Lezcano, $82,500.
|9—
|Raven’s Cry (IRE), f, 4, Raven’s Pass–Sagami, by Street Cry (IRE). (58,000EUR ’18 GOFORB). O-Martin S Schwartz, B-Tullpark Limited (IRE), $30,000.
|8—
|Introduced, m, 5, El Padrino–Stuttgart, by Cherokee Run. ($30,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $310,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Secure Connection, Pacific Gale, Gogo Shoes, Honey Cake (IRE), Robin Sparkles.
|Winning Time: :00 (fm)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 1, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 2.95, 5.20, 9.80.
|CALIFORNIA FLAG H., SA, $102,000, 3YO/UP, A6 1/2FT, 10-17.
|9—
|INDIAN PEAK, g, 4, Comic Strip–Ms. Booty, by Roar. O-Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|4—
|North County Guy, g, 6, The Pamplemousse–Warmth, by Unusual Heat. O-Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce, B-Edward C Allred (CA), $20,000.
|6—
|Unbridled Ethos, g, 6, Mizzen Mast–Seoul Unbridled, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Donald J Valpredo, B-Donald Valpredo (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Whooping Jay, Desmond Doss, Give Me the Lute, Tiger Dad, Loud Mouth, Ground Attack.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, HD, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 16.90, 1.40, 9.50.
|FOXBROOK CHAMPION HURDLE S., FH, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 2 1/2MT, 10-16.
|1—
|CITY DREAMER (IRE), g, 7, Casamento (IRE)–Cadescia (IRE), by Cadeaux Genereux (GB). (15,000gns ’15 TATOCT; 20,000gns 2016 TATGNS; 40,000GBP 2018 GUKMAY). O-Riverdee Stable, B-Redpender Stud Ltd (IRE), T-Jack Fisher, J-Graham Watters, $45,000.
|6—
|Ritzy A. P., h, 7, English Channel–In Dy Ritz, by A.P. Indy. O-Lingo, Bryce and Kopp, Leslie, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $13,500.
|2—
|Booby Trap, g, 5, Hard Spun–Bail Out Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Rice, Thomas and Cushny, Van, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: French Light (FR), Druid’s Altar (IRE), West Newton (GB).
|Winning Time: 4:50 (fm)
|Margins: 7 1/4, HF, 22.
|Odds: 6.80, 1.50, 3.70.
|BUTCH GLEASON CLASSIC S., ARP, $50,000, 3YO/UP, C/G, 1 1/8M, 10-16.
|8—
|CONVENTION, c, 3, Constitution–Fancy Day (IRE), by Shamardal. ($230,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Greg Lebsock, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Greg Lebsock, J-Travis Wales, $30,000.
|4—
|Hold Tight, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Securely, by Uncle Mo. ($105,000 ’19 KEESEP; $120,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Dale Arnold, B-AUDLEY FARM EQUINE LLC (KY), $10,000.
|7—
|Collusionist, g, 5, Ez Effort–Pretty Amazing, by Benchmark. ($8,000 ’17 COLAUG). O-Eli Diamant, B-William Matthews Family Trust (CO), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Net Gain, Guided Missile, Vangilder, Gold Street, Caesartheruler, Emperor’s Choice, Dewey, Jimmy’s Marco.
|Winning Time: 1:55 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 3HF, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 45.30, 22.60, 1.10.
|HARRY E. HARRIS S., FH, $50,000, 4YO, 2 1/8MT, 10-16.
|7—
|HISTORIC HEART (IRE), g, 4, Fracas (IRE)–Irish Question (IRE), by Giant’s Causeway. O-Atlantic Friends Racing, B-J S Bolger (IRE), T-Keri Brion, J-Richard J. Condon, $30,000.
|4—
|Bogey’s Image, g, 4, Imagining–Casablanca Lily (IRE), by Hurricane Run (IRE). O-Colhoun, Daniel, O’Donovan, Achsah and Goolsby, Harvey, B-South Branch Equine LLC (MD), $9,000.
|2—
|Queens Empire (IRE), g, 4, Empire Maker–Crown Queen, by Smart Strike. O-Riverdee Stable, B-Besilu Stables, LLC (IRE), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Bassmatchi (FR), Mr. Sarinana, Turbo Drive.
|Winning Time: 4:04 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, 11.
|Odds: 1.80, 2.90, 4.90.
|APPLETON HURDLE S., FH, $50,000, 4YO/UP, 2 5/8MT, 10-16.
|2—
|PRESENCE OF MIND (IRE), g, 6, Presenting (GB)–Alleygrove Lass (IRE), by Alderbrook (GB). O-Bruton Street-US, B-Mr Alan Loughlin (IRE), T-Leslie F. Young, J-Thomas Garner, $30,000.
|1—
|Mighty Mark, g, 5, Temple City–Strange Romance, by Mr. Greeley. ($6,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Irvin S Naylor, B-Sally Thomas & New Dawn Stable LLC (KY), $9,000.
|6—
|Galway Kid (IRE), g, 6, Sholokhov (IRE)–She’s My Aunt (IRE), by Beneficial (GB). (12,000EUR ’15 TATNNH). O-Hudson River Farms, B-Oliver Loughlin (IRE), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Cite, Recent Revelations (IRE), Ya Boy Ya (IRE).
|Winning Time: 5:01 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3HF, 24.
|Odds: 2.90, 5.10, 3.50.
|PEAPACK HURDLE S., FH, $44,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 2 1/8MT, 10-16.
|4—
|DOWN ROYAL, m, 7, Alphabet Soup–Miss Crown, by High Yield. O-Joseph F Fowler, Jr, B-Bernard P Dalton & Kate Dalton (NY), T-Kate Dalton, J-Bernard Dalton, $30,000.
|1—
|Speed Alert, m, 5, Gio Ponti–Vente, by Dynaformer. O-Beverly R Steinman, B-Beverly R Steinman (KY), $9,000.
|3—
|Eve’s City, m, 5, Temple City–Ptarmigan, by Unbridled Jet. O-Beverly R Steinman, B-Magalen O Bryant (KY), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 4:15 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3HF, 4HF.
|Odds: 0.40, 2.00, 3.60.
|CTHS SALES COLTS AND GELDINGS DIVISION S., CTM, $40,642, 3&4YO, C/G, 7F, 10-16.
|5—
|GREEK GEEK, g, 4, Misremembered–A E Phi Sensation, by Johannesburg. (C$10,000 ’18 ALBSEP). O-Riversedge Racing Stables, Ltd, B-Moonshine Meadow Ranch (AB), T-Tim Rycroft, J-Enrique Alonzo Gonzalez, $24,265.
|7—
|Theshack, g, 3, Shackleford–South Sea Pearl, by Forest Camp. (C$12,000 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Dorn Ries, B-Brad Auger & Running FawcettThoroughbreds LTD (AB), $8,088.
|3—
|Toriador, g, 4, Bakken–Winning Toast, by Forest Camp. (C$2,500 ’18 BRCSEP). O-Milton Palma, B-Dr Sheila McDonald (BC), $4,044.
|Also Ran: At Attention, Dune d’Oro, Astronomical, My College Fund, Bang On.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.85, 13.25, 5.60.
Leave a Reply